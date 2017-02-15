Prayer for today (2/16/17)

Gracious God, Our Father, we rejoice in this day because you have made it. We exalt your name for it is Holy. We worship you in the beauty of holiness and we bless you for your wonder-working power and all of the amazing things you have done, will do and are doing right now. Father, protect us from all evil, forgive us of our sins and heal our land. Bless our president, our country and our homes. In Jesus name. Amen.
Tamika Burnett, Warner Robins
