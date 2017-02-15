Prayer of the Day

February 15, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (2/16/17)

Gracious God, Our Father, we rejoice in this day because you have made it. We exalt your name for it is Holy. We worship you in the beauty of holiness and we bless you for your wonder-working power and all of the amazing things you have done, will do and are doing right now. Father, protect us from all evil, forgive us of our sins and heal our land. Bless our president, our country and our homes. In Jesus name. Amen.

Tamika Burnett, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

