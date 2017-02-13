Prayer for today (2/14/17)

Father. we are your hands and your feet on this beautiful Earth. Help us to be loving and helpful to those we encounter daily. Give us compassionate hearts and a joyful spirit. Forgive our selfish ways. We know that it is more blessed to give than to receive. In Jesus name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments