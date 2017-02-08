Prayer for today (2/9/17)

Father, my days are happy because of you. You have given me peace, joy, comfort and your hand is always reaching out to me. You will never let me down, but always lift me up. Thank you for your everlasting love. I am so blessed. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
