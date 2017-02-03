Prayer for today (2/4/17)

Loving Father, you are such an awesome God. Thank you for the gift of your precious son and for the gift he gave for each one of us. Let us strive to be worthy of your precious gift. Be with us Lord and guide us. Put your knowledge in our hearts and your words in our mouths so that we might teach others of your wondrous works. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
