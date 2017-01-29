Prayer for today (1/30/17)

Oh Father, I ask you for your guidance and love to fulfill your dreams and goals through me. To know what you would want me to do and ask for your forgiveness in the things I do wrong. To love those around me and show the powerful love of you through my words, action and deeds within everything I do. Give us hope, peace and love through this wonderful New Year. To help us hold on to you as we face each beautiful day. God touch those around me who need your guidance, love and understanding. God I love you for living inside my own heart. Amen.
Judith Bruce. Warner Robins
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments