Prayer for today (1/25/17)

Father, in Jesu’s name I pray today for peace and love in the world. Help us to reach out to the lonely, the depressed, and to the forgotten. More than anything I pray for those who have never accepted you as Lord in their life. Lead them to you that they might have abundant joy and peace. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
