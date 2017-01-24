Prayer of the Day

January 24, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/25/17)

Father, in Jesu’s name I pray today for peace and love in the world. Help us to reach out to the lonely, the depressed, and to the forgotten. More than anything I pray for those who have never accepted you as Lord in their life. Lead them to you that they might have abundant joy and peace. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Prayer of the Day

