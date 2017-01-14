Prayer of the Day

January 14, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/15/17)

Father, thank you for our wonderful families. You shower us with blessings through our children, and we never take them for granted. We are your children, and you love us so much. Your love is everlasting with no strings attached. Father, accept our love and gratitude.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

