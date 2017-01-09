Prayer for today (1/10/17)

God, help me to behave like a person who has been sent by you. Help me to proclaim the light of your son. Help us to take your love and message of “good news” to everyone that we meet. Keep us firmly attached to your son, our safe and sure anchor. We are so humbled by your grace. Help us to remember to treat everyone we come into contact with as your children. In Christ Jesus’ name.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments