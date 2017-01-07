Prayer for today (1/8/17)

I give thanks my Heavenly Father for you keeping me embraced within your loving arms. As I face my many addictions, I have no worries or fears because I know as long as I trust and believe, you will continue to show your power. Because for man some things are impossible but for you, my all mighty Father, all things are possible and that includes saving a wayward sinner such as myself. Amen.
Lucious Clark, Warner Robins
