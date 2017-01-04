Prayer of the Day

January 4, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today

Jesus, you suffered because of your great love for us. Let my love for you be my guide in all that I do. Be with me when it hurts. Hold me when I cry. Help me to let go of everything that separates me from your love and fill my cup with your joy. Thank you for always being by my side today, tomorrow and forever. Amen.

Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Prayer of the Day

