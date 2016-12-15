Prayer for today (12/16/16)

Prayer of the Day

Father, the Christmas season is the most important time of the year. We are reminded of Jesus’ birth, death and resurrection. You were always the King of Kings and Lord of Lords even though people rejected you. We as Christians worship you and only you. We have received you as our Lord and Savior. Thank you Lord Jesus. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

