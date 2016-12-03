Prayer of the Day

December 3, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (12/04/16)

Dear Heavenly Father, Let us abide in you through our trials and tribulations. You said in John 10:10 that the thief came to steal, kill and destroy, but you predicated that with a promise of life and that more abundantly, Lord, when we face every precarious situation, hold our hands so we don’t face life’s storms alone.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

