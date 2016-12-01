Prayer for today (12/02/16)

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child' Pause

2:37 The Creek 100.9 FM goes live in downtown Macon

2:44 Capricorn Records studio in Macon has long history

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

1:29 Chance Jones breaks down semifinal opponent ELCA

1:44 Mercer welcomes Davidson for big non-conference game

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?