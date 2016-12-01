Prayer for today (12/02/16)

Father, you know our every need. We are in desperate need for rain upon the earth. You shower us with blessings daily, but we humbly beg you for showers of rain. Forgive us if we are hindering that blessing. We will continue to give you glory, honor and praise. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
