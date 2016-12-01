Prayer of the Day

December 1, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (12/02/16)

Father, you know our every need. We are in desperate need for rain upon the earth. You shower us with blessings daily, but we humbly beg you for showers of rain. Forgive us if we are hindering that blessing. We will continue to give you glory, honor and praise. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

