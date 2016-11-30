Prayer for today (12/01/16)

Today is the day the Lord has made for us to rejoice and be glad in it (Psalm 118:24). What a wonderful gift God has given to us. Let us give him our praise and adoration throughout this day as our gift back to him. Lift up your eyes to the hills and your voice to the heavens in sincere thanks for this day.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
