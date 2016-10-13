Prayer for today (10/14/16)

Father, give us a forgiving spirit and a heart of love. America needs you more than ever, and Christians need to stand up and be counted for you. Bless our daily walk with you that we might not stumble. Forgive us for failing to show our love for you. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
