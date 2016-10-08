Prayer for today 10/9/16)

Never underestimate the wonder working power of God because he often does what man deems impossible. All he requires of those seeking miracles is to do as he has done form the beginning: speak the word and believe. Nothing is too hard, too tangled or too intense for him. He created us in his image and endowed every believer with his power. Read the word. Speak the word then believe the word and you'll see God and the miracles he promised in the word.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
