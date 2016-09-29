Prayer for today (9/30/16)

Heavenly Father, it is never OK with you for us to treat another person like they don’t matter and are of no consequence. We need to realize that we are to love one another even when we feel slighted and undermined. The Bible, your manual for living, says we are to esteem each other higher than ourselves, which means we are to love the unlovable, care for the castaway and be gracious to the ungrateful. Then, and only then, can we say we are servants of the most high God and committed to walking in the footsteps of your son, Jesus the Christ. 1 John 1:7.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
