Prayer for today (9/19/16)

Dear Lord, I sincerely thank you for allowing me to awaken each and every day. Thank you for bringing me through cancer, not one time, not two times, not three times, but this is the fourth time that I am struggling with the disease. Even though my chemo treatments have made me sick and weak, I still give thanks to you for allowing me to see one more day. You've brought me safely through these 29 years of incarceration and I thank you. I thank you for letting me come to know you and to give you praise every day. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
