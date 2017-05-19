Praise Dates

Vacation Bible School
New Damascus Baptist
676 Damascus Church Road, Macon. 478-714-1999. 6 p.m. May 22-26.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. June 5-9.
Unity Missionary Baptist
3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-9122. 6-8 p.m. June 6-8.
St. Peter AME
Ages 3 and older. 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. Registration required, 478-825-8452. 8 a.m.-noon June 12-16.
First Baptist Church of Christ
For children who have finished 3K-fifth grade. 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 12-16.
Sandy Valley Baptist
Theme: “The Full Armor of God.” 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-4328. 5:30 p.m. June 25 (kickoff), 6-8 p.m. June 26-30.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Chance Hill Baptist, 150th
Anniversary service, with Pastor Kendall Phillips preaching and Kingdom Advancement Ministry as guest. 478-750-8950. 11:15 a.m. May 21.
Smith Chapel Baptist, 131st
Anniversary service, with the Rev. W.C. Graddick preaching and Pineview Baptist Church as guest. 478-741-5987. 2 p.m. May 21.
Bell’s Temple Church, 81st
Bishop Calvin Watkins preaching. 2590 Peacock St., Macon. 478-718-5710. 3 p.m. May 21.
New Providence Missionary Baptist, 148th
The Rev. Randy Paschal preaching, followed by dinner being served. 478-945-3864. Noon May 28.
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist, 144th
Pastor Caroline Adams preaching and Fambro Chapel AME as guest. 750 Lamar Road N., Macon. 478-745-3607. Noon May 28.
New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 145th
The Rev. Reco Murphy preaching at noon and the Rev. Willie Batts preaching at 2:30 p.m. and Brundage Mount and Laurel Grove Baptist Churches as guest. 289 New Bullard Road, Dry Branch. 478-742-6197. Noon and 2:30 p.m. June 4.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
New Community Life Church
Celebrating the 33rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Vaughn and First Lady Shirley Crawford, with Bishop William Hollis preaching. 842 Jeffersonville Road, Dry Branch. 478-775-5878. 2 p.m. May 21.
Grady Mission Baptist
Celebrating the pastor’s 10th anniversary, with Pastor DeWayne Franklin preaching and Harmony Baptist Church as guest. Dinner will be served. 2625 Broadway, Macon. 478-781-2506. 2:30 p.m. May 21.
Little Bethel Baptist
Celebrating the 15th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Johnny Morgan, with the Rev. Henry Kennedy preaching and Ebenezer Baptist Church as guest. 2722 Lakeview Road, Powersville. 478-746-8847. 2 p.m. May 28.
Performances
Harvest Cathedral
Gospel singing celebration featuring the Zion Trumpets, Bob Jenkins and the Seven Great Wonders, the Morning Stars, the Songsmen and with the Rev. Earl Swain as emcee. 2254 Rocky Creek Road, Macon. Free. 478-319-1757. 7:30 p.m. May 26.
Calvary Baptist Church
Gospel sing featuring Mary Cone, Sharon Kay King and Souls Desire. Fulton Mill Road, Macon. Jonathan Fisher, 478-918-7800. 6 p.m. May 27.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Gospel music program, with Pastor Jerry Bolton singing. 1175 Cordele Ave. E., Macon. 478-464-0233. 4 p.m. May 28.
High Street Unitarian Universalist Church
Gospel sing featuring OurSong, the Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Chorus. 1085 High St., Macon. 404-786-6959. 1:30 p.m. June 3.
House of Shekinah Glory
A Parade of Dance hosted by Minister Carol Rucker. All praise dance styles encouraged to participate. RSVP by June 10. Door prizes and giveaways. 3752 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon. 478-258-2260. 7 p.m. June 16.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite soundtracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
New Hope Missionary Baptist
Family and friends day program, with Pastor Marquis Belcher preaching at 10 a.m., followed by food, fun, music and vendors from noon-4 p.m. 1465 Burton Ave., Macon. 478-743-8413. 10 a.m. (service), noon-4 p.m. (outside event) May 21.
Unity Missionary Baptist
100 Women in white program. 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-9122. 3 p.m. May 21.
New Damascus Baptist
676 Damascus Church Road, Gray. 478-714-1999. Memorial services. 11 a.m. May 28.
Stubbs Chapel Missionary Baptist
Church anniversary service, with Pastor Bobby Brown preaching and Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist as guest. 478-320-7743. 2:30 p.m. May 28.
Faith First Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Marvin Colbert. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-477-9514. 3 p.m. May 28.
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Appreciation celebration for Pastor Bobby L. Brown, with Pastor Dave Wilcoxson preaching. Dinner will be served. 2704 Antioch Road, Macon. 478-474-1328. 2 p.m. June 4.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Deacon ordination service for Ricky Taylor, with Pastor Al Bryant speaking. 1175 Cordele Ave. East, Macon. 478-464-0233. 3 p.m. June 4.
Ebenezer Baptist
Installation service for Pastor Henry Kennedy, with Pastor Carlos Kelly preaching and Beulahland Bible Church as guest. 777 Elm St., Macon. 478-742-0575. 3 p.m. June 4.
Revivals/Homecomings
Faith First Church
Revival. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-477-9514. 7 p.m. May 24-26.
Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist
6490 Sandy Pointe Road, Lizella. 478-250-2463. Homecoming, with One Voice singing and the Rev. Donnie Pollard preaching. 10 a.m. June 4. Revival, with the Rev. Donnie Pollard preaching. 7 p.m. June 5-7.
St. Louis CME
Outreach revival hosted by various community churches. Festival Park, Martin Luther King Drive, Fort Valley. 478-967-2977. 7 p.m. June 16.
Workshops/Other Events
Yard Sale
Greater New Corinth Church, 687 Robert Henry St., Macon. 478-746-2895. 7:30 a.m. May 20.
Boxwoods and Blooms Tour of Gardens 2017
Presented by Centerville United Methodist Church. Tour only, $15 (tickets can be purchased at the gardens on the day of tour). In the event of heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled for June 3. 600 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville. Ferrelle Bagley, 478-922-3893 or ferrellemc@yahoo.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20.
21st annual Golf Classic
Sponsored by East Macon Community Development Corp. and Mount Moriah Baptist Church. In memory of Deacon Cornelius Williams Sr. Bowden Golf Course, Macon. Pre-registration is $75. 478-745-1890. 7 a.m. (registration), 8:30 a.m. (tee time) May 27.
Re-Connect Leadership Conference
Speakers: Apostle Nora Jackson on June 7, Rick Daniels on June 8, Apostle J.Q. Lockett on June 9 and Apostle Connie Moses Drum on June 10. Global Church, 4249 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 7 p.m. June 7-9 and 10 a.m. June 10.
Married Couple’s Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort & Spa, Amelia Island, Florida. Cost: $425 (includes breakfast buffets, Villa Suite, initial deposit). Contact Marquita Hawkins at marq7654@aol.com or 478-737-1063. Oct. 20-22.
Church Trips
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit as soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Holy Land Experience Trip to Orlando
Trip sponsored by the Women’s Ministry of New Fellowship Baptist Church, 475 Church St., Macon. Payment plan available. Contact Joyce Daugherty, 478-743-8806. Dec. 1-2.
Trips to Israel
For trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Treasures in the Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-287-6411. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
