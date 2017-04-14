Praise Dates

Easter Events
Easter Turkey Shoot
Win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $5 per shot, with shells provided. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Easter Sunrise Service
This is the 100th year for this nondenominational Easter service. Preaching: the Rev. Creede Hinshaw. Free. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. In case of rain, organizers will move the service to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. 7 a.m. April 16.
Henderson Baptist Church
U.S. 41, Henderson. 478-987-7683. Easter day: 6:15 a.m. (sunrise service); 7:30 a.m. (breakfast); 8 a.m. (egg hunt for the young ones); 9 a.m. (Bible study classes); 10 a.m. (worship service) April 16.
All Saints Episcopal Church
Easter week services. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-923-1791. Easter sunrise service, breakfast and worship service. 6:30-7:30 a.m. (sunrise service), 9-10 a.m. (breakfast), 10:15 a.m. (worship service) April 16.
Union Baptist Church
Joint Easter sunrise service at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 1211 Shurling Drive, Macon. 6:30 a.m. April 16. Easter service, followed by the Easter program, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 9:30 a.m. April 16.
St. Matthew Baptist Church
Easter Sunrise service, with the Rev. David L. Stanley Sr. preaching. 1211 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-743-0706. 6:30 a.m. April 16.
Porterfield Baptist Church
Easter sunrise service, followed by a light breakfast and worship service with a cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be.” 2910 Allen Road, Macon. 478-788-5361. 7 a.m. April 16.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Easter sunrise service. 1175 Cordele Ave. E., Macon. 478-464-0233. 7 a.m. April 16.
New Birth Missionary Baptist
Resurrection day service and sunrise service. Held at Progressive Baptist Church, 2290 Second St., Macon. 478-788-0079. 7 a.m. April 16.
Beulah Baptist Church
Easter sunrise service, with the Rev. Ray L. Williams preaching. Morning service, with Pastor T. D. French speaking and followed by breakfast being served. 1539 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 478-746-3469. 7 a.m. (Sunrise service), 9:30 a.m. (morning service) April 16.
Powerhouse Apostolic Church of Promise
Easter service celebration. 3659 Brownlee Road, Forsyth. 404-219-1887. 7 and 11 a.m. April 16.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. Resurrection sunrise service, with the Rev. Charles Hightower preaching. 8 a.m. April 16. Easter worship service. 11 a.m. April 16.
Faith Lutheran Church
Holy Week services. 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Easter breakfast followed by the Easter worship service. 8:30 a.m. (breakfast), 10 a.m. (service) April 16.
St. Luke Baptist
Easter program. 1180 Haywood Road, Macon. 478-746-1451. 9 a.m. April 16.
Unity Missionary Baptist
Easter service. 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-743-7249. 9 a.m. April 16.
Christ United Methodist Church
511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-2867. Easter egg hunt and Easter service. 9:30 a.m. (egg hunt), 10 a.m. (service) April 16.
Lizzie Chapel Baptist
Sunday School Easter program. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-745-9889. 9:30 a.m. April 16.
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Easter worship experience. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. 9:45 a.m. April 16.
“He’s Alive!” Unity Production
“He’s Alive!” unity production sponsored by Universal Light Christian Center, Restoration Deliverance Christian Center, Leap of Faith Ministry and Grace Temple International Worship Center. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 478-742-2000. 10 a.m. April 16 (doors open 9:30 a.m.).
St. Peter AME
Church school department Easter pageant. 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452. 10 a.m. April 16.
Kendall Heights Church of God
Theme: “His Passion, Our Praise.” 829 Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-357-1082. 10:50 a.m. April 16.
St. Peter’s Rock Baptist Church
Easter service and program, with Minister Tremaine Johnson speaking. 10496 Ga. 87, Juliette. 478-986-5269. 11 a.m. April 16.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, with Pastor Alex B. Phelps speaking. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 11 a.m. April 16.
Cornerstone Bible Fellowship
Easter cantata, “Because He Lives.” U.S. 341, Fort Valley. 478-397-6568. 11 a.m. April 16.
New Damascus Baptist
676 Damascus Church Road, Gray. 478-714-1999. Easter celebration. 11 a.m. April 16.
Faith Bible Church
Resurrection day service, with Pastor Jamarcus Scott preaching. Best Western, Conference Room, 2400 Riverside Drive, Macon. 478-935-3649. 11 a.m. April 16.
Beyond the Walls Baptist Church
Community Easter egg hunt. 243 E. Railroad St., Jeffersonville. 478-945-6637. 11:30 a.m. April 15.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Greater Union Baptist Church, 112th
Pastor Otha Everett preaching. 1006 Marion St., Perry. 478-987-0054. 11 a.m. April 16.
Greater St. James Church Of God In Christ, 89th
Anniversary services, with Robert Smith preaching and House of Prayer as guest April 19; the Rev. Leon Ward on April 20 and New Birth Missionary Baptist as guest; Elder Harold Franklin on April 21 and Zion Hope Church of God in Christ as guest. Concludes with Bishop David McCluskey on April 23. 4040 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-781-2424. 7 p.m. April 19-21 and 3 p.m. April 23.
Cornerstone of Praise Church, 25th
Celebration banquet for the church anniversary and the 25th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Johnny Mathis and First Lady Doris Mathis. Semi-formal or formal attire, soul food menu and music by Shundria Patrice. Greater Bellevue Baptist Church Family Life Center, 4041 Mumford Road, Macon. $10. Ticket required. 4-8 p.m. April 22. Combined 25th anniversary service, with Bishop Johnny Brice preaching. Light refreshments served. Cornerstone of Praise Church, 3495 O’Hara Drive S., Macon. 478-745-7001 or 478-972-2850. 11 a.m. April 30.
New Damascus Baptist, 150th
676 Damascus Church Road, Gray. 478-714-1999. 11 a.m. May 7.
White Springs Baptist, 149th
The Rev. Gaazzara Mitchell preaching. 2488 Sgoda Road, Macon. 478-745-8222. 11:30 a.m. May 7.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Lundy Chapel Baptist
Celebrating the 19th pastoral anniversary for Pastor A.Q. Corbett Sr., with the Rev. Quan Glover preaching. 2081 Forest Hill Road, Macon. 478-474-3400. 10 a.m. April 23.
Performances
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. April through May.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher and other special guests. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Henderson Baptist Church
Fifth Sunday dinner on the grounds and singing. Special singers include Cristi Steese, Laura Finley and Henderson’s youth group. U.S. 41, Henderson. 478-987-7683. Noon (dinner) and 7 p.m. (singing) April 30.
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church
“Voices of Spring: Aaron Copland’s America” presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia and Mercer University Choir. 719 Mulberry St., Macon. Tickets: $10, free with Mercer ID. tickets.csmg@gmail.com. csmga.og. 478-216-7841. 4 p.m. April 30.
Friendship Baptist Church
Vessels of Praise in concert for Fifth Sunday night sing. 3139 Friendship Church Road, Twiggs County. The Rev. Charles Carter, 478-731-5009. 6 p.m. April 30.
Temple Beth Israel
Spring music gala and auction featuring the Macon Symphony String Quartet. 892 Cherry St., Macon. Tickets: $35 per person (two drink tickets with each adult admission; cash bar also available). 478-745-6727. 3:45 p.m. (general seating), 4-5 p.m. (Macon Symphony String Quartet), 5-6 p.m. (silent auction and light hors d’oeuvres), 6-7 p.m. (live auction), 7 p.m. heavy hors d’oeuvres) May 21.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Greater Faith Revelational Outreach Ministries
Deliverance service. 1501 Ga. 22 E., Haddock 478-234-1830 or 478-456-9996. 7 p.m. April 21 .
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Women’s day program, with Robbie Colson-Ramsey speaking. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. Noon April 22.
Faithful Church of God in Christ
Family and friends day service, with Bishop Isaiah Hubbard Sr. preaching. 1076 Gilmer St., Macon. 478-747-9248. 2 p.m. April 23.
Faith Bible Church
Men’s and women’s day service, with Pastor Edward Johnson and Minister Carol Johnson preaching. Best Western, Conference Room, 2400 Riverside Drive, Macon. 478-935-3649. 11 a.m. April 30.
White Chapel AME Church
Pastor appreciation service, with the Rev. Samuel Holmes preaching and Bethel Grove Baptist as guest. Ga. 11, Round Oak. 478-986-4281. 3 p.m. April 30.
New Damascus Baptist
676 Damascus Church Road, Gray. 478-714-1999. Mother’s Day service. 8 a.m. May 14. Memorial services. 11 a.m. May 28.
Revivals/Homecomings
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist
Homecoming and building fund day along with family and friends day. 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 10 a.m. April 16.
Union Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. I.E. Mack preaching April 17 and Unionville Baptist Church family as guest; the Rev. Carlos Kelly on April 18 and Beulahland Bible Church as guest; the Rev. Mckenzie Colby on April 19 and Oak Grove Baptist as guest; and the Rev. Bryant Raines on April 20 and New Pilgrim Baptist as guest. 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 7 p.m. April 17-20.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Revival, with Minister Denise Williams on April 17, Pastor Otha Wright on April 18, Pastor Cedric Allen on April 19, Pastor Dwayne Daniels on April 20 and Pastor Gregory Williams on April 21. 1101 E. Church St., Fort Valley. 478-825-7581. 7 p.m. April 17-21.
St. Peter Missionary Baptist
Revival, with Pastor Donald Williams on April 17, Pastor Donald Miller on April 18, Pastor I.W. Evans on April 19, Pastor Lamb Andrews on April 20 and Pastor Robert Spencer on April 21. Homecoming, with Pastor Rufus Whatley on April 23. 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. 7 p.m. April 17-21 and 2 p.m. April 23.
Lizzie Chapel Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Anthony Corbett Lundy on April 17, the Rev. Timothy D. French on April 18 and the Rev. Marcus Gibson on April 19. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-745-9889. 7 p.m. April 17-19.
D.D. Memorial Baptist
Revival, with Prophet Frank Nattiel. 12041 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-743-6216. 7:30 p.m. April 17-19.
Laurel Grove Baptist
Revival. U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-342-9517. 7:30 p.m. April 18-20.
Gordon First Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. Brian Fossett preaching. Evening meal served nightly. Special music each night, directed by Charles Brooks. Nursery provided. Dinner on the grounds after morning service April 23. Elam Street at College Street, Gordon. 478-628-2024. 6 p.m. (evening meal), 7 p.m. (revival services) April 19-21 and 11 a.m. April 23.
Henderson Baptist Church
Revival, with Evangelist Kenny Marr. U.S. 41, Henderson. 478-987-7683. 7 p.m. April 23-26.
Cornerstone of Praise Church
Revival, with Bishop Johnny Brice. 3495 O’Hara Drive S., Macon. 478-745-7001 or 478-972-2850. 7:30 p.m. April 26-28.
Workshops/Other Events
Vineville Baptist Morning School
Open house Tuesdays to visit facility and register for upcoming school year. Classes are 2K, 3K, 4K and Kindergarten. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-719-1605. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Unity Prayer Breakfast
The Rev. Bryant Raines speaking. Sponsored by the Union Baptist Association. Greater Zion Hill Baptist, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. $15. 478-788-1552. 9 a.m. April 15.
Women’s Conference
Janice Belcher speaking. Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 750 Lamar Road N., Macon. $10 registration fee. 478-745-3607. 10 a.m. April 15.
Oikos “Family” 2017 Conference
Theme: “We’re Better Together.” Speakers will be the Rev. Paul Little II, the Rev. Christopher McClain, the Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., and Supt. Evans Brown and Elect Lady Pearlie Brown. 2048 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-394-8133. 7 p.m. April 19 (youth night), 20, 23.
South Georgia Conference United Methodist Men’s Retreat
Held at Epworth by the Sea. The Rev. and author D. Craig Rikard speaking and special music by the Lost Dogs Found from Hahira United Methodist Church. sgaumc.org/umm. April 21-22.
Usher’s Prayer Breakfast
Temple of God ACOP, 3015 Churchill St., Macon. 478-742-2984. 9 a.m. April 22.
Spirit of Ruth Conference and Prayer Breakfast
Conference April 28, with the Rev. Louise Hill speaking. $10. Prayer breakfast April 29, with Lamaria Harris speaking. $10. New Corinth Baptist Church, 687 Robert Henry St., Macon. 478-283-0954. 6 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m. April 29.
IAAM Ministry Presents “And Suddenly”
Prophetess Sonja L. Sanders speaking April 28 and Apostle Nora L. Jackson speaking April 29. Free giveaways and free lunch April 29. Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041 Mumford Road, Macon. 478-477-0883. 7 p.m. April 28, 10 a.m. April 29.
Ministers and Lay-Members Leadership Conference
Bishop Johnny Brice speaking. Cornerstone of Praise Church, 3495 O’Hara Drive S., Macon. $25 per person includes materials and lunch. 478-745-7001 or 478-972-2850. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Union Baptist Association 5th Sunday Congress of Christian Education
Dinner served. New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4388 Robinson Road, Macon. Enrollment fees are $5 personal and $2 youth. 478-788-1552. 2 p.m. April 30.
National Day of Prayer Breakfast
First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon. $7 for breakfast and reservations necessary if purchased at the event. Advance tickets available until April 27 at many local churches and online. 478-476-1912. NationalDayofPrayerMaconGa.org. 6:45-8:45 a.m. May 4.
National Day of Prayer Midday “Rally For Our Nation” - Macon
Lawn chairs and umbrellas welcome. Rosa Parks Square, 700 Poplar St., Macon. 478-476-1912. NationalDayofPrayerMaconGa.org. 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4.
National Day of Prayer Midday “Rally For Our Nation” - Perry
The prayer rally at the courthouse on Perry Parkway will be inside and a light lunch provided. Houston County Courthouse, Perry Parkway. To help with planning, call Laura Finley, 478-987-7683. Noon-1 p.m. May 4.
National Day of Prayer - Warner Robins
Non-denominational prayer gathering. Free and all ages welcome. Warner Robins City Hall Council Chambers, 700 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. Noon-1:15 p.m. May 4.
Women’s Fashion Revue
Theme: “Strutting for Jesus.” Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Glover-Lockett Fellowship Hall, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. $20. 478-394-2386 or 478-951-8599. 5 p.m. May 6.
Mother’s Day Tea
Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 1220 Rev. J.L. Mills Sr. Way, Macon. $8. 478-808-3990. Noon-2 p.m. May 13.
Boxwoods and Blooms Tour of Gardens 2017
Presented by Centerville United Methodist Church. Tour only, $15 (tickets can be purchased at the gardens on the day of tour). Tour plus lunch, $25 (tickets purchased at the church 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m Monday-Friday). Lunch served at the church and take-out lunches will not be available in the event of heavy rain. 600 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville. Ferrelle Bagley, 478-922-3893 or ferrellemc@yahoo.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20.
Married Couple’s Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort & Spa, Amelia Island, Florida. Cost: $425 (includes breakfast buffets, Villa Suite, initial deposit). Contact Marquita Hawkins at marq7654@aol.com or 478-737-1063. Oct. 20-22.
Church Trips
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Noah’s Ark and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Explore Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, Kentucky, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beulahland Bible Church senior ministry trip. For details and reservations, call Shirley, 478-953-1499, or Gladys Bryant, 478-953-5185. June 19-22.
Trips to Israel
For trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Morning Bible Studies
“The Gospel of Mark: the Jesus We’re Aching For” by Lisa Harper concludes. 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 17. “The Comparison Trap: Choosing Contentment in an Age of Awareness” by Andy and Sandra Stanley, forward by the Rev. Charles Stanley. A four-week DVD-driven study. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of April 24-May 15.
Aglow Ladies’ Tuesday Morning Bible Study
“The Battle Plan For Prayer” by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick. Leader, Michelle Whitley. Christ Chapel South, 2288 Mody Road, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of April 18-May 16.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Treasures in the Barn
April specials include a bag of clothes for $5 and specials of the day. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-287-6411. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
