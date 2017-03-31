Praise Dates

Easter Events
Bradley Baptist Church
“Christ in the Passover” presented by Stephen Katz of Jews For Jesus. Katz will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection. He will set up a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance. 821 Monticello Highway, Gray. 478-986-4995. 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Faith Lutheran Church
Lenten services based on Martin Luther’s Catechism conclude. Noon service followed by a light meal and there will be an evening meal. Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Noon (worship service followed by light meal), 6 p.m. (evening meal), 7 p.m. (worship service) April 5.
Beyond the Walls Baptist Church
Easter program combined with New Mount Zion Baptist Church and Upper Mount Zion Baptist Church. 243 E. Railroad St., Jeffersonville. 478-945-6637. 7 p.m. April 7. Community Easter egg hunt. 11:30 a.m. April 15.
Sandy Valley Baptist
Easter egg hunt. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-4328. 9 a.m. April 8.
Progressive Baptist Church
Easter concert featuring the Inspirational Gospel Ensemble. 2290 Second St., Macon. 478-461-7542. 6 p.m. April 8.
Faith Lutheran Church
Holy Week services. 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Palm Sunday celebration. 10 a.m. April 9. Foot washing at the Maundy Thursday service. 7 p.m. April 13. Tenebrae service on Good Friday. 7 p.m. April 14. Easter breakfast followed by the Easter worship service. 8:30 a.m. (breakfast), 10 a.m. (service) April 16.
All Saints Episcopal Church
Easter week services. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-923-1791. Palm Sunday celebration. 10:15 a.m. April 9. Maundy Thursday service. 7-8 p.m. April 13. Good Friday services. Noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. April 14. Easter sunrise service, breakfast and worship service. 6:30-7:30 a.m. (sunrise service), 9-10 a.m. (breakfast), 10:15 a.m. (worship service) April 16.
Christ United Methodist Church
511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-2867. Holy Thursday service. 8 p.m. April 13. Good Friday service. 8 p.m. April 14. Holy Saturday service. 8 p.m. April 15. Easter egg hunt and Easter service. 9:30 a.m. (egg hunt), 10 a.m. (service) April 16.
Unity Baptist Church
Good Friday service sponsored by the Evangelical Minister Alliance. 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-841-1532 or 478-731-9295. 7 p.m. April 14.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $3 per shot, with shells provided. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Porterfield Baptist Church
Easter sunrise service, followed by a light breakfast and worship service with a cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be.” 2910 Allen Road, Macon. 478-788-5361. 7 a.m. April 16.
Kendall Heights Church of God
Theme: “His Passion, Our Praise.” 829 Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-357-1082. 10:50 a.m. April 16.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, with Pastor Alex B. Phelps speaking. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 11 a.m. April 16.
Cornerstone Bible Fellowship
Easter cantata, “Because He Lives.” U.S. 341, Fort Valley. 478-397-6568. 11 a.m. April 16.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Greater Union Baptist Church, 112th
Anniversary revival services. The Rev. Lonnie Slater preaching April 12 and Piney Grove Baptist Church family as guest; the Rev. Gregory Moore on April 13 and Trinity Baptist as guest; the Rev. D.C. Bell on April 14 and Martha Ann Baptist Church as guest. Anniversary service April 16, with Pastor Otha Everett preaching. 1006 Marion St., Perry. 478-987-0054. 7 p.m. April 12-14 and 11 a.m. April 16.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church
Celebrating the 24th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ronald Toney. The Rev. Reginald Calvert preaching. 478-746-0422. 11 a.m. April 2.
Holly Grove Missionary Baptist
Celebrating the 10th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Eric Scott. The Rev. Bryant Raines preaching and New Pilgrim Baptist Church family as guest. 478-254-1578. 1:30 p.m. April 9.
Performances
Christ United Methodist Church
International Handbell Duo Larry and Carla Sue in concert. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Love offering. 478-922-0211. 6 p.m. April 1.
Bell’s Temple AOH Church
Musical featuring Jon Curtis Lowe in concert and various youth choirs. 2590 Peacock St., Macon. 478-718-5710. 3 p.m. April 9.
Center Hill Baptist
L. Reeves Jr. Male Chorus annual musical. 1555 Cedar Ave., Macon. 478-742-2073. 3 p.m. April 9.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. March through May.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher and some other very special guest. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Temple Beth Israel
Spring music gala and auction featuring the Macon Symphony String Quartet. 892 Cherry St., Macon. Tickets: $35 per person (two drink tickets with each adult admission; cash bar also available). 478-745-6727. 3:45 p.m. (general seating), 4-5 p.m. (Macon Symphony String Quartet), 5-6 p.m. (silent auction and light hors d’oeuvres), 6-7 p.m. (live auction), 7 p.m. heavy hors d’oeuvres) May 21.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Destiny Christian Church
Women’s service, with Co-Pastor Prophetess Leslie Collier speaking. Theme: “Broken and Poured Out —The Alabaster Box.” 1034 Gray Highway, Macon. 478-731-9947. 10 a.m. April 1.
Hazzard Missionary Baptist
Ordination service for Nathaniel Hall, with the Rev. Vernon King speaking. 2470 Heath Road, Macon. 478-781-9862. 10 a.m. April 2.
Sandy Valley Baptist
Experience Israel Now presentation by the Rev. Andy Cook. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-4328. 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 2, 6:30 p.m. April 3-5.
Greater New Hope Baptist
Family and friends day program, with Pastor E. J. Elliott speaking. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 11 a.m. April 2.
Smith Chapel Baptist
Usher’s anniversary, with the Rev. Warren Hamilton preaching. 6464 Hopewell Road, Musella. 478-836-3054. 2 p.m. April 2.
St. John Baptist Church
Sixth annual Martin Luther King Drum Major Awards program. St. John Baptist Church, 910 Key St., Macon. 478-788-2541. 7 p.m. April 4.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Jonathan Lowder preaching and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church as guest. 186 Smith Mill Road, Monticello. 706-468-0047. 2 p.m. April 9.
Smith Chapel Baptist
Seasoned Soldiers day program, with the Rev. Larry Fryer preaching. 6464 Hopewell Road, Musella. 478-741-5987. 2 p.m. April 9.
Allen Chapel AME
Women’s and men’s day program. 9830 Miami Valley Road, Fort Valley. 478-825-7090. 2:30 p.m. April 9.
End-Time Harvest Church
Bishop Marshall Graham preaching. 114 Bell Drive, Warner Robins. 478-922-7910. 4 p.m. April 9.
Revivals/Homecomings
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Benjamin Tolbert preaching on April 3, the Rev. Clarence Anderson on April 4, the Rev. Cedric Allen on April 5, the Rev. Willie Simmons on April 6 and the Rev. Lorenzo Davis on April 7. 7331 Bethel Church Road, Lizella. 478-935-2571. 7:30 p.m. April 3-7.
Friendship Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. Bob Hamilton preaching and special music nightly by Becky Hataway and Aubrey Ray. 3139 Friendship Church Road, Twiggs County. 478-731-5009. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 9 and 7 p.m. April 10-12.
Unity Missionary Baptist
Revival, with Pastor Randy Paschal preaching. April 12, youth night. 3280 Millerfield Road. 478-745-9122. 7 p.m. April 11-13.
Workshops/Other Events
Vineville Baptist Morning School
Open house Tuesdays to visit facility and register for upcoming school year. Classes are 2K, 3K, 4K and Kindergarten. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-719-1605. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Free Oil Change Day
Free oil change for single moms and widows in Middle Georgia. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Cynthia Hughes speaking. $10 donation. Ross Temple Baptist Church, 1401 Berkner Ave., Macon. 478-320-1464. 9 a.m. April 1.
Gordon First Baptist Church Cookout
Free food, bouncy house, door prizes, activities for all ages and everyone welcome. 103 College St., Gordon. 478-628-2024. 3-6 p.m. April 1.
Oikos “Family” 2017 Conference
Theme: “We’re Better Together.” Speakers will be the Rev. Paul Little II, the Rev. Christopher McClain, the Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., and Supt. Evans Brown and Elect Lady Pearlie Brown. 2048 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-394-8133. 7 p.m. April 19 (youth night), 20, 23.
South Georgia Conference United Methodist Men’s Retreat
Held at Epworth by the Sea. The Rev. and author D. Craig Rikard speaking and special music by the Lost Dogs Found from Hahira United Methodist Church. sgaumc.org/umm. April 21-22.
Married Couple’s Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort & Spa, Amelia Island, Florida. Cost: $425 (includes breakfast buffets, Villa Suite, initial deposit). Contact Marquita Hawkins at marq7654@aol.com or 478-737-1063. Oct. 20-22.
Church Trips
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips
Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Noah’s Ark and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Explore Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, Kentucky, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beulahland Bible Church senior ministry trip. For details and reservations, call Shirley, 478-953-1499, or Gladys Bryant, 478-953-5185. June 19-22.
Trips to Israel
For trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Morning Bible Studies
“The Gospel of Mark: the Jesus We’re Aching For” by Lisa Harper. A seven-week DVD driven study with workbook. All ladies welcome. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of March 27-April 17. “The Comparison Trap: Choosing Contentment in an Age of Awareness” by Andy and Sandra Stanley, forward by the Rev. Charles Stanley. A four-week DVD driven study. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of April 24-May 15.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
