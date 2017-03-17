Praise Dates

Easter Events
Faith Lutheran Church
Lenten services based on Martin Luther’s Catechism. Noon services followed by a light meal and there will be evening meals. Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Noon (worship service followed by light meal), 6 p.m. (evening meal), 7 p.m. (worship service) March 22, 29 and April 5.
Sandy Valley Baptist
Easter egg hunt. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-4328. 9 a.m. April 8.
Christ United Methodist Church
Holy Thursday service. 8 p.m. April 13. Good Friday service. 8 p.m. April 14. Holy Saturday service. 8 p.m. April 15. Easter egg hunt and Easter service. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-2867. 9:30 a.m. (egg hunt), 10 a.m. (service) April 16.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $3 per shot, with shells provided. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, with Pastor Alex B. Phelps speaking. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 11 a.m. April 16.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Stinsonville Baptist, 107th
Minister Octavia Carner Cunningham speaking. 423 Grant Ave., Macon. 478- 474-5801. 11:30 a.m. March 19.
St. James AME, 113th
The Rev. Dante Rome preaching. Dinner served. 4416 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-5690. 11 a.m. March 26.
Temple of Christ PHC, 45th
4092 Mikado Ave., Macon. 478-508-8503. 2 p.m. March 26.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Celebrating the 23rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor E.J. Elliott, with the Rev. Gregory Odom preaching and New Bethel Baptist Church of Gordon as guest. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 11 a.m. March 19.
Performances
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Festival Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. March through May.
Christ United Methodist Church
International Handbell Duo Larry and Carla Sue in concert. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Love offering. 478-922-0211. 6 p.m. April 1.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Progressive Baptist Church
Men and women’s day celebration, with Minister Belvin Ware preaching. 2290 Second St., Macon. 478-743-4117. 11:30 a.m. March 19.
Beyond the Walls Baptist Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Marlon Martin preaching and special music by the Gospel Harmonies of Macon. 478-945-6637. 2:30 p.m. March 19.
Camp Hope AME Church
Men and women’s day, with the Rev. Sandra Barrion preaching. 114 Camp Hope Church Road, Macon. 478-741-7561. 2:30 p.m. March 19.
Turner Chapel AME
Women Missionary Society program, with Shirley Washington preaching. 153 Dolly St., Gray. 478-986-6445. 2:30 p.m. March 19.
Gray Chapel AME
Missionary program, with Minister Manerva Daniels preaching. 635 Hall St., Macon. 478-742-8180. 3 p.m. March 19.
Bethel AME Church
Men and women’s day program, with the Rev. Bruce Francis preaching and Duresville AME Church family as guest. 3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 3 p.m. March 19.
Center Hill Baptist
Ordination service for Minister Harris Walker Jr., with the Rev. Christopher Cabiness preaching. 1555 Cedar Ave., Macon. 478-742-2073. 7 p.m. March 21.
Gordon Chapel AME
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Gregory Homer preaching. 497 Gordon Chapel Church Road, Fort Valley. 478-825-7050. 11 a.m. March 26.
St. Mary Baptist
Women’s day program, with Norma Health speaking. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 2 p.m. March 26.
Sandy Valley Baptist
Experience Israel Now presentation by the Rev. Andy Cook. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-4328. 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 2, 6:30 p.m. April 3-5.
End-Time Harvest Church
Bishop Marshall Graham preaching. 114 Bell Drive, Warner Robins. 478-922-7910. 4 p.m. April 9.
Revivals/Homecomings
Camp Hope AME Church
Revival. 114 Camp Hope Church Road, Macon. 478-741-7561. 7 p.m. March 15-17.
Lundy Chapel Missionary Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Valerie Thompson of Columbus. 2081 Forest Hill Road, Macon. 478-474-3400. 7 p.m. March 22.
St. Paul AME Church
Revival, with the Rev. Clarence Moore preaching. 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-745-0507. 7 p.m. March 27-29.
Workshops/Other Events
Vineville Baptist Morning School
Open house Tuesdays to visit facility and register for upcoming school year. Classes are 2K, 3K, 4K and Kindergarten. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-719-1605. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Prayer Breakfast
Prophetess Angela Johnson speaking. Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship, 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. $10. 478-257-7960. 9 a.m. March 18.
Georgia State Mothers and Missionaries Meeting
Meeting of the Apostolic Church of Promise concludes. Powerhouse ACOP, 3659 Brownlee Road, Forsyth. 404-219-1887. 10 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. March 18.
Women of Grace Retreat
Theme: “The Voice of a Woman.” Held at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta SW-Peachtree City Hotel & Conference Center in Peachtree City. Call Brenda Phelps, 478-390-7252, or Charlestine Swayne, 478-508-8503, for more detail information. March 18-19.
Coupon Class
Material and refreshments provided. $10. 478-318-1066. Greater Turner AME, 1104 Third St., Macon. 1 p.m. March 18.
Covenant Care Services “Ladies Night Out”
With special guest Babbie Mason. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Macon. Tickets: $20 at LifeWay Christian Store in Warner Robins, Gottwals Books in Warner Robins, Macon, Byron and Perry; My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins or Covenant Care Services in Macon. No tickets at the door. Heather, 478-747-4445, or Stephen, 478-475-4990. 7 p.m. March 23.
Free Oil Change Day
Free oil change for single moms and widows in Middle Georgia. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
Oikos “Family” 2017 Conference
Theme: “We’re Better Together.” Speakers will be the Rev. Paul Little II, the Rev. Christopher McClain, the Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., and Supt. Evans Brown and Elect Lady Pearlie Brown. 2048 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-394-8133. 7 p.m. April 19 (youth night), 20, 23.
South Georgia Conference United Methodist Men’s Retreat
Held at Epworth by the Sea. The Rev. and author D. Craig Rikard speaking and special music by the Lost Dogs Found from Hahira United Methodist Church. sgaumc.org/umm. April 21-22.
Married Couple’s Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort & Spa, Amelia Island, Florida. Cost: $425 (includes breakfast buffets, Villa Suite, initial deposit). Contact Marquita Hawkins at marq7654@aol.com or 478-737-1063. Oct. 20-22.
Church Trips
Bethel AME Church
Young people department sponsoring a black heritage tour to Montgomery, Alabama. 3607 Earl St., Macon. Cost: $35 adults and $25 children. 478-474-9128. April 1.
Trips to Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips
Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Noah’s Ark and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Explore Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, Kentucky, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beulahland Bible Church senior ministry trip. For details and reservations, call Shirley, 478-953-1499, or Gladys Bryant, 478-953-5185. June 19-22.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Morning Bible Studies
“The Gospel of Mark: the Jesus We’re Aching For” by Lisa Harper. A seven-week DVD driven study with workbook. All ladies welcome. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of March 20-April 17. “The Comparison Trap: Choosing Contentment in an Age of Awareness” by Andy and Sandra Stanley, forward by the Rev. Charles Stanley. A four-week DVD driven study. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of April 24-May 15.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments