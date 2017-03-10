Tree a reminder of the healing connection to nature

“I think that I shall never see a poem as lovely as a tree. A tree whose hungry mouth is prest against the earth’s sweet flowing breast; A tree that looks at God all day, and lifts her leafy arms to pray; A tree that may in summer wear a nest of robins in her hair; upon whose bosom snow has lain, who intimately lives with rain. Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.” — “Trees,” by Joyce Kilmer
When I was in school, students memorized this poem. I hope that some still do so today. I quote this more than 100-year-old poem (written in 1913), because out of my office window in Warner Robins, I am privileged to see an oak tree that may be as twice as old as Kilmer’s poem.
It is a beautiful sight. It is a testimony to many things: To longevity, to beauty, to strength, to life itself. It is also a testimony to the fact that, in this case, for once, we have left something beautiful to grow and grace our lives, and have not uprooted it in the name of progress.
We are familiar with the fact that a lack of light — natural and otherwise — can lead to depression. I have also seen reports of mental depression when people are deprived of the sight of nature and of the outdoors. Just to be able to see some part of nature raises the human spirit. Why? Because we are living beings and we are made to connect with living things.
The technology of virtual reality has changed the way we live. Yes, Google connects us to the information universe. But, because some cannot put down their virtual devices, they are no longer able to connect with people in a real conversation. Because we live in a virtual world, we are in danger of losing the healing connection to nature and, to some extent, to the God who created all things living.
It is no wonder that both Isaac Newton and Buddha found their inspiration under trees. Trees are special announcements of the Creator’s wonder and fecundity. Yes, there is the tree of the knowledge of good and evil planted in the Garden of Eden, (Genesis 3:3). But there is also the “fruitful orchards and trees” of the Psalmist, “…let them all praise the name of the Lord,” (Psalm 148: 9, 13).
We speak of the “elephant in the room,” referring to things that are very obvious, but we either cannot or will not notice them. This tree is the elephant in the room. It makes a statement: No matter how busy we are, no matter how urgent our agendas, I am a living witness that man’s plans and years are passing and fleeting, only the plan of God stands forever.
The Rev. Fred Nijem is pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robins.
