Praise Dates

Easter Events
Faith Lutheran Church
Lenten services based on Martin Luther’s Catechism. Noon services followed by a light meal and there will be evening meals. Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Noon (worship service followed by light meal), 6 p.m. (evening meal), 7 p.m. (worship service) March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $3 per shot, with shells provided. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Grady Missionary Baptist Church, 46th
Prayer breakfast. 2625 Broadway, Macon. $7 donation. 478-714-7506. 9 a.m. March 4.
Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 48th
The Rev. Tom Rash preaching and music by Straight From The Heart. Pot luck dinner served. 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 478-781-8705. 10 a.m. March 5.
Hazzard Missionary Baptist Church, 87th
The Rev. Phillip Jones preaching and New Home Church as guest. 478-781-9862. 1:30 p.m. March 5.
St. Paul AME Church, 145th
The Rev. Jonathan Lowder preaching and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist as guest. 571 Rumble Road, Smarr. 2 p.m. March 12.
True Love Fellowship Church, 17th
Bishop William Adside preaching. 2360 New Clinton Road, Macon. 478-738-0670. 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist
Celebrating the 19th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. David Harden, with the Rev. Emory Lightfoot preaching and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. 750 Lamar Road North, Macon. 478-474-1051. 2:30 p.m. March 5.
New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrating the pastor’s 39th pastoral anniversary, with the Rev. Bryant W. Raines preaching March 5 and New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. The Rev. Arthur Gordon preaching March 6 and Greater New Bethel Baptist Church family as guest. The Rev. Dexter Burney on March 7 and St. Paul Baptist Church as guest. The Rev. Colby McKenzie on March 8 and Oak Grove Baptist Church as guest. Celebration concludes March 12, with the Rev. Reginald W. Sharpe preaching and House of Hope Church family as guest. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 2:30 p.m. March 5, 7 p.m. March 6-8, 2:30 p.m. March 12.
St. John Baptist
Celebrating the 20th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Ralph Cherry, with a banquet March 11 at 5 p.m. (ticket required) and a concert at 7 p.m. (love offering). Anniversary service, with the Rev. Dexter Jordan preaching and Stone Creek Baptist Church family as guest March 12. 910 Key St., Macon. Deacon Williams, 478-935-2728; or Faye Fisher, 478-474-4002. 5 p.m. (banquet), 7 p.m. (concert) March 11 and 2:30 p.m. (service) March 12.
Ocmulgee Baptist Church
Celebrating the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Donald Miller, with the Rev. Dexter Lamar preaching and High Hope Church and Macedonia Baptist Church families as guest. 5687 Marion Road, Macon. 478-750-0475. 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Performances
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Festival Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. Feb. through May.
The Shireys and Dayspring Trio
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. Broad Street Baptist Church, 285 Broad St., Hawkinsville. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-783-4545. 6 p.m. March 11.
Christ United Methodist Church
International Handbell Duo Larry and Carla Sue in concert. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Love offering. 478-922-0211. 6 p.m. April 1.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Men’s day celebration, with the Rev. Bryant Raines preaching. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. Noon March 4.
New Damascus Baptist Church
Pastor W.J.E. and Maria Coombs as special guest. 676 Damascus Church Road, Gray. 478-986-4621. 11 a.m. March 5.
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
Pastoral anniversary celebration at noon for Pastor Reco M. Murphy, with Pastor I.W. Evans preaching and Progressive Baptist Church as guest. Will conclude at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Aurthor L. Gordon preaching and New Bethel Baptist Church family and the Jordan Stream Baptist Church family as guest. 289 New Bullard Road, Dry Branch. 478-945-6723. Noon and 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Grace Fellowship Baptist
Ushers appreciation service, with the Rev. Stefon Young preaching and the Midway CME Church family as guest. Refreshments served. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 1 p.m. March 5.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Service honoring Pastor Anderson, with Pastor Lorenzo Davis preaching. 1175 Cordele Ave., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. March 5.
First United Methodist Church
Warner Robins’ United Methodist Women Sunday, with Charlene Black speaking. 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 478-923-3737. 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. March 12.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Batts preaching and Laurel Grove Baptist Church as guest. 82 Moore Road, Macon. 478-994-0646. 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Annual Lay Day celebration, with Edwin Williams speaking. 10:15 a.m. March 12. Calendar Tea, with LaShannon Lane speaking. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-6703. 5 p.m. March 12.
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist
Pastoral anniversary celebration, with Minister Triyoko Johnson Boatwright speaking at 10:45 a.m. and the Rev. Maurice Booker speaking at 2:30 a.m. with New Hope Baptist Church family as guest. Thomson. 706-595-7387. 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Beyond the Walls Baptist Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Marlon Martin preaching and special music by the Gospel Harmonies of Macon. 478-945-6637. 2:30 p.m. March 19.
Revivals/Homecomings
Bell’s Temple AOH Church
Revival, with Overseer Donald Chamblee preaching. 2590 Peacock St., Macon. 478-718-5710. 7 p.m. March 8-10.
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. Fred Moore Sr. preaching. Special treat on March 10 for all children. 3956 Davis Road, Macon. 478-742-0230. 7:30 p.m. March 8-10.
Workshops/Other Events
Vineville Baptist Morning School
Open house Tuesdays to visit facility and register for upcoming school year. Classes are 2K, 3K, 4K and Kindergarten. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-719-1605. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
The Compassion Experience Tour
Event will educate visitors about the realities of life in poverty. A self-guided journey where you will be immersed in the lives and stories of two children living in the Phillippines or the Dominican Republic. Each child’s story starts in hardship but ends in hope. New Providence Baptist Church of Smarr, 2560 U.S. 41 South, Forsyth. Contact Becca Bishop, 719-272-5109 or bbishop@us.ci.org. March 4-6.
Kings Chapel Baptist Mothers & Deaconess Prayer Breakfast
Evangelist Gwendolyn Russell speaking. 2994 Upper River Road, Macon. 478-960-5647. 9 a.m. March 4.
Women of Vision
Peach Place Community Club, 201 Allred Road, Byron. All women welcome. 478-973-6002. 10 a.m. March 4.
New Elim Baptist Church Spaghetti Plate Fundraiser Meal
Proceeds to help support Morley Adams in health issue. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and tea. Cost: $7. Dine in or take out. 4368 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 478-550-1704 or 478-960-9685. 6 p.m. March 4.
Warner Robins Aglow International
Phil Faraone speaking. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. Love offering. Aglow.org. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 8.
Fish Fry
Fish fry: $7 per dinner plate. 478-318-6821. Greater Turner AME, 1104 Third St., Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10.
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Indoor Yard Sale and Fish Fry
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Glover-Lockett Fellowship Hall, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-394-2383. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Meeting
Doris Terry as host. Olive Garden, 3709 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-461-0175. 1 p.m. March 11.
Women of Grace Retreat
Theme: “The Voice of a Woman.” Held at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta SW-Peachtree City Hotel & Conference Center in Peachtree City. Call Brenda Phelps, 478-390-7252, or Charlestine Swayne, 478-508-8503, for more detail information. March 17-19.
Coupon Class
Material and refreshments provided. $10. 478-318-1066. Greater Turner AME, 1104 Third St., Macon. 1 p.m. March 18.
Covenant Care Services “Ladies Night Out”
With special guest Babbie Mason. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Macon. Tickets: $20 at LifeWay Christian Store in Warner Robins, Gottwals Books in Warner Robins, Macon, Byron and Perry; My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins or Covenant Care Services in Macon. No tickets at the door. Heather, 478-747-4445, or Stephen, 478-475-4990. 7 p.m. March 23.
Free Oil Change Day
Free oil change for single moms and widows in Middle Georgia. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
South Georgia Conference United Methodist Men’s Retreat
Held at Epworth by the Sea. The Rev. and author D. Craig Rikard speaking and special music by the Lost Dogs Found from Hahira United Methodist Church. sgaumc.org/umm. April 21-22.
Married Couple’s Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort & Spa, Amelia Island, Florida. Cost: $425 (includes breakfast buffets, Villa Suite, initial deposit). Contact Marquita Hawkins at marq7654@aol.com or 478-737-1063. Oct. 20-22.
Church Trips
Trips to Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips
Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Noah’s Ark and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Explore Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, Kentucky, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beulahland Bible Church senior ministry trip. For details and reservations, call Shirley, 478-953-1499, or Gladys Bryant, 478-953-5185. June 19-22.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Morning Bible Studies
“The Gospel of Mark: the Jesus We’re Aching For” by Lisa Harper. A seven-week DVD driven study with workbook. All ladies welcome. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of March 6-April 17. “The Comparison Trap: Choosing Contentment in an Age of Awareness” by Andy and Sandra Stanley, forward by the Rev. Charles Stanley. A four-week DVD driven study. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of April 24-May 15.
Aglow Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study
“The Armor of God” by Priscilla Shirer. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. First building, in the cafe. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of March 7, 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
