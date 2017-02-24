Praise Dates

Easter Events
Faith Lutheran Church
Imposition of Ashes service outside with Pastor John Barichivich administering ashes in a drive by for anyone who wants a blessing. 7 p.m. March 1. Lenten services based on Martin Luther’s Catechism. Noon services followed by a light meal and there will be evening meals. Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. Noon (worship service followed by light meal), 6 p.m. (evening meal), 7 p.m. (worship service) March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5.
Christ United Methodist Church
Ash Wednesday service. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-922-0211. 7 p.m. March 1.
Centenary United Methodist Church
Ash Wednesday service, with the Rev. Jim Wallis speaking. 1290 College St., Macon. 478-742-8926. 7 p.m. March 1.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Haynes Temple Holiness Church, 39th
Pastor Lisa Watson preaching. 3604 Kings Park Circle, Macon. 478-742-8518. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 48th
The Rev. Tom Rash preaching and music by Straight From The Heart. Pot luck dinner served. 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 478-781-8705. 10 a.m. March 5.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist
Celebrating the 19th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. David Harden, with the Rev. Emory Lightfoot preaching and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. 750 Lamar Road North, Macon. 478-474-1051. 2:30 p.m. March 5.
St. John Baptist
Celebrating the 20th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Ralph Cherry, with a banquet March 11 at 5 p.m. (ticket required) and a concert at 7 p.m. (love offering). Anniversary service, with the Rev. Dexter Jordan preaching and Stone Creek Baptist Church family as guest March 12. 910 Key St., Macon. Deacon Williams, 478-935-2728; or Faye Fisher, 478-474-4002. 5 p.m. (banquet), 7 p.m. (concert) March 11 and 2:30 p.m. (service) March 12.
Performances
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Festival Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. Feb. through May.
Faith First Church
The Rev. Reco Murphy and New Bethlehem Ensemble in concert. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-781-6660. 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Down East Boys and Glory Land Trio
Sponsored by Singin Time N Macon. Calvary Community Church, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. Love offering. Dennis McCook, 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
DaySpring Trio
Thomaston Road Baptist Church, 5711 Thomaston Road, Macon. Love offering. Jim, 478-550-7365. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Living Hope Baptist Church
Performance by Brent Vernon and “Dummy Sam.” 3290 Lower Hartley Bridge Road, Byron. 478-956-4220. 7 p.m. March 3.
The Shirey’s and Dayspring Trio
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. Broad Street Baptist Church, 285 Broad St., Hawkinsville. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-783-4545. 6 p.m. March 11.
Christ United Methodist Church
International Handbell Duo Larry and Carla Sue in concert. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Love offering. 478-922-0211. 6 p.m. April 1.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Greater New Hope Baptist
Youth/Junior Choir celebrating with a black history program, with Laquauious Wilson speaking. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Bethel AME Church
Sunday School fellowship memorial service. 3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Union Baptist Church
Black history program. 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
St. Luke Baptist
Black history program. 1180 Haywood Road, Macon. 478-746-1451. 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
D.D. Memorial Baptist
Black history program. 12041 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-743-6216. 10:15 a.m. Feb. 26.
High Street Unitarian Universalist Church
The Rev. Fred Howard speaking. 1085 High St., Macon. 478-361-1376. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
Black history teens and youth worship service, with Evangelist Shirley Little preaching. 5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Greater Overcoming Faith Ministries
Celebrating black history. 5860 Riggins Mill Road, Dry Branch. For transportation, call 478-345-7047. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Faith Bible Church of Macon
Black history program, with Pastor Gregory Jones preaching. Best Western, in the conference room, 2400 Riverside Drive, Macon. Pastor Scott, 478-935-3649. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
St. Louis CME Church
Black history program, with Sgt. Elbert Slappy Jr. speaking. 3829 Camp John Hope Road, Fort Valley. 478-967-2142. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
High Street Unitarian Universalist Church
The Rev. Fred Howard speaking. 1085 High St., Macon. 478-361-1376. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church
Family and friends day program, with Pastor Theodore Madison preaching and St. Peter Rock Baptist Church family as guest. 430 Hortman Ave., Macon. 478-254-2991. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Mission anniversary celebration, with Becky Rouse-Curry speaking. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Pastoral anniversary service for Pastor Sylvester Freeland, with Pastor Timothy Flemming Sr. preaching and Mount Carmel Baptist Church family of Atlanta as guest. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Power of God Holiness Church
Celebrating church anniversary. 960 Hazel St., Macon. 478-785-9506. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
St. Peter AME Church
An evening with the elders. Theme: “A Gathering of Hidden Figures.” 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452. 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
Pastoral anniversary celebration at noon for Pastor Reco M. Murphy, with Pastor I.W. Evans preaching and Progressive Baptist Church as guest. Will conclude at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Aurthor L. Gordon preaching and New Bethel Baptist Church family and the Jordan Stream Baptist Church family as guest. 289 New Bullard Road, Dry Branch. 478-945-6723. Noon and 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Grace Fellowship Baptist
Ushers appreciation service, with the Rev. Stefon Young preaching and the Midway CME Church family as guest. Refreshments served. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 1 p.m. March 5.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Service honoring Pastor Anderson, with Pastor Lorenzo Davis preaching. 1175 Cordele Ave., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. March 5.
First United Methodist Church
Warner Robins’ United Methodist Women Sunday, with Charlene Black speaking. 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 478-923-3737. 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. March 12.
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist
Pastoral anniversary celebration, with Minister Triyoko Johnson Boatwright speaking at 10:45 a.m. and the Rev. Maurice Booker speaking at 2:30 a.m. with New Hope Baptist Church family as guest. Thomson. 706-595-7387. 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Revivals/Homecomings
High Hope Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. Dexter Burney preaching. 2771 Flewellyn Drive, Macon. 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
Hazzard Missionary Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Emory Lightfoot preaching Feb. 28, the Rev. Richard Vaughn on March 1 and the Rev. Tyrese Ivey on March 2. 2470 Heath Road, Macon. 478-781-9862. 7 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2.
Bell’s Temple AOH Church
Revival, with Overseer Donald Chamblee preaching. 2590 Peacock St., Macon. 478-718-5710. 7 p.m. March 8-10.
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Revival, with the Rev. Fred Moore Sr. preaching. Special treat on March 10 for all children. 3956 Davis Road, Macon. 478-742-0230. 7:30 p.m. March 8-10.
Workshops/Other Events
Vineville Baptist Morning School
Open house Tuesdays to visit facility and register for upcoming school year. Classes are 2K, 3K, 4K and Kindergarten. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-719-1605. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Men’s Fashion Show
Entertainment, door prizes, music and food. Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. Cost: $20. 478-746-2389. 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
General Assembly Meetings
Women in red program concludes, with the Rev. Annie Brunson speaking on Feb. 25. Victory Deliverance Christian Center, 2825 Cone Road, Macon. 478-342-8809. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Adjourned Session Meetings
Board meeting and musical Feb. 28; registration, lunch, workshops and sermons March 1. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 1830 Williamson Road, Macon. 478-788-0079. 4 p.m. (board meeting), 7 p.m. (musical) Feb. 28; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1 (registration, workshops, sermons, with lunch at 1 p.m.).
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Film
Film is “Luther and the Reformation.” Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-2239. 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper
Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-922-0211. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28.
The Compassion Experience Tour
Event will educate visitors about the realities of life in poverty. A self-guided journey where you will be immersed in the lives and stories of two children living in the Phillippines or the Dominican Republic. Each child’s story starts in hardship but ends in hope. New Providence Baptist Church of Smarr, 2560 U.S. 41 South, Forsyth. Contact Becca Bishop, 719-272-5109 or bbishop@us.ci.org. March 3-6.
Kings Chapel Baptist Mothers & Deaconess Prayer Breakfast
Evangelist Gwendolyn Russell speaking. 2994 Upper River Road, Macon. 478-960-5647. 9 a.m. March 4.
Women of Vision
Peach Place Community Club, 201 Allred Road, Byron. All women welcome. 478-973-6002. 10 a.m. March 4.
New Elim Baptist Church Spaghetti Plate Fundraiser Meal
Proceeds to help support Morley Adams in health issue. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and tea. Cost: $7. Dine in or take out. 4368 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 478-550-1704 or 478-960-9685. 6 p.m. March 4.
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Indoor Yard Sale and Fish Fry
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Glover-Lockett Fellowship Hall, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-394-2383. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Women of Grace Retreat
Theme: “The Voice of a Woman.” Held at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta SW-Peachtree City Hotel & Conference Center in Peachtree City. Call Brenda Phelps, 478-390-7252, or Charlestine Swayne, 478-508-8503, for more detail information. March 17-19.
Covenant Care Services “Ladies Night Out”
With special guest Babbie Mason. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Macon. Tickets: $20 at LifeWay Christian Store in Warner Robins, Gottwals Books in Warner Robins, Macon, Byron and Perry; My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins or Covenant Care Services in Macon. No tickets at the door. Heather, 478-747-4445, or Stephen, 478-475-4990. 7 p.m. March 23.
Free Oil Change Day
Free oil change for single moms and widows in Middle Georgia. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Reservations required, 478-935-8632. 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $3 per shot, with shells provided. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Church Trips
Trips to Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips
Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Bible/Book Studies
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Bible Study
“Believing Jesus: A Journey Through the Book of Acts” (Lisa Harper’s video study). First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Taught by Glenda Wallace. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Concludes Feb. 27.
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study
“The Armor of God” by Priscilla Shirer. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. First building, in the cafe. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of Feb. 28-March 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
February specials include a bag of clothes for $5, half price books and toys. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
