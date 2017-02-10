Praise Dates

Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Haynes Temple Holiness Church, 39th
Pastor Lisa Watson preaching. 3604 Kings Park Circle, Macon. 478-742-8518. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Stinsonville Baptist
Celebrating the 22nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ray Yancey, with the Rev. Curtis Taylor preaching. 423 Grant Ave., Macon. 478-951-6800. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
Mount Lebanon Baptist
Celebrating the 18th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Carswell, with the Rev. Dexter Jordan preaching and Stone Creek Baptist Church family as guest. 3805 Bloomfield Drive, Macon. 478-784-9804. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Performances
“It Feels So Bad To Be Loved So Wrong” Play
Sponsored by Apostle Bernard Bennett Ministries. Tabernacle of Prayer, 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. Love offering. 912-314-5999. 5 p.m. (door opens),6 p.m. (play) Feb. 11.
New Griswoldville Baptist Church
Musical of praise service featuring Oak Level Baptist Church Male Choir of Kathleen and the Sensational Jubilees of Macon. Refreshments served. 3003 Truitt Place, Macon. Love offering. 478-742-5397. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Greater New Hope Baptist
Senior choir celebrating their anniversary. All area choirs asked to render an A & B selection. Numbers given at the door. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Festival Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. Feb. through May.
Faith First Church
The Rev. Reco Murphy and New Bethlehem Ensemble in concert. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-781-6660. 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Down East Boys and Glory Land Trio
Sponsored by Singin Time N Macon. Calvary Community Church, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. Love offering. Dennis McCook, 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Shirey’s and Dayspring Trio
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. Broad Street Baptist Church, 285 Broad St., Hawkinsville. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-783-4545. 6 p.m. March 11.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Lizzie Chapel Baptist
Honoring Charlie C. Code, Korean veteran and a prisoner of war. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-745-9889. 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist
Celebrating the 120th Sunday School anniversary, with the Rev. Camile Holmes preaching. 5263 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-474-6742. 10:45 a.m. Feb. 12.
Mount Lebanon Baptist
Church anniversary celebration, with the Rev. Dexter Jordan preaching. 3805 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-784-9804. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Faith Bible Church of Macon
Pastor Lorenza Davis preaching. Best Western, conference room, 2400 Riverside Drive, Macon. 478-935-3649. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist
Family and friends day program. 7331 Bethel Church Road, Lizella. 478-935-8076. 11 a.m. Feb. 19.
White Chapel AME Church
Black history program, with the Rev. Johnny Sanders preaching and Greater Jordan Chapel AME Church family as guest. 478-986-4281. 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Lakeside
Outreach program, with the Rev. Jonathan Lowder preaching and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church family of Bolingbroke as guest. 3010 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-718-9222. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
New Griswoldville Baptist Church
Black history fellowship service. 3003 Truitt Place, Macon. If you would like to share something on this program, call Trina, 478-775-3220. 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
High Street Unitarian Universalist Church
The Rev. Fred Howard speaking. 1085 High St., Macon. 478-361-1376. 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Pastoral anniversary service for Pastor Sylvester Freeland, with Pastor Timothy Flemming Sr. preaching and Mount Carmel Baptist Church family of Atlanta as guest. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Power of God Holiness Church
Celebrating church anniversary. 960 Hazel St., Macon. 478-785-9506. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Service honoring Pastor Anderson, with Pastor Lorenzo Davis preaching. 1175 Cordele Ave., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Revivals/Homecomings
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Lakeside
Revival, with the Rev. Keith Milton preaching and Midway Baptist Church family of Ocilla as guest. 3010 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-718-9222. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Pre-pastoral anniversary revival for Pastor Sylvester Freeland with Pastor Bryant Raines preaching Feb. 15, Pastor Derick Thomas on Feb. 16 and Pastor David Stanley on Feb. 17. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 7 p.m. Feb. 15-17.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Revival. Forsyth Pentecostal Holiness Church, 213 Parsons St., Forsyth. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24.
Power of God Holiness Church
Revival. 960 Hazel St., Macon. 478-785-9506. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-24.
Workshops/Other Events
Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Meeting
Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. Helen Dawson, 478-743-7249. 1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Layman’s Heart-to-Heart Health and History Dinner
The Rev. Paul Little II speaking. Tickets: $20. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-4415. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Senior Women’s and Men’s Ministry Valentine Gala
Entertainment, food and fellowship. St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. $10 per person. Linda, 478-405-5559; or Dorothy, 478-746-6458. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
District Wide VBS Workshop
Theme: “Hero Central: Discover Your Strength in God.” Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 478-788-5941. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Experience Israel Now Winter Bible Conference
Virtual tour to Israel during each session presented by Pastor Andy Cook. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 478-923-3737. 10:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 6:30 p.m. 13-15.
Spaghetti Lunch and Concert
Lunch followed by a concert featuring Simply Country. Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, 10157 U.S. 341, Fort Valley. Karen, 478-397-6568. 12:30 p.m. (lunch), 1:30 p.m. (concert) Feb. 12.
Wild Game Supper
Bring your favorite wild game to share. Door prizes. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. 478-935-8632. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Deacon’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast
St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. $7 donation. Church, 478-750-0921; or Robert, 478-746-2670. 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 18.
New Hope Clothing Ministry and A Taste of Hope Food Ministry
Mary E. Thomas House, 1463 Cardinal Place, Macon. 478-743-8413. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Health and Wellness Seminar
Speaker is Dr. Paul Dale of Navicent Health. Manicures and pedicures offered by the students of Virginia College. Free. Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Mission Ministry, 1220 Rev. J.L. Mills Sr. Way, Macon. 478-745-0327. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 18.
Indoor Yard Sale and Fish Fry
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Glover-Lockett Fellowship Hall, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-394-2383. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Church Trips
Trips to Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips
Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Bible/Book Studies
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Bible Study
“Believing Jesus: A Journey Through the Book of Acts” (Lisa Harper’s video study). First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Taught by Glenda Wallace. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Feb. 13-27.
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study
“The Armor of God” by Priscilla Shirer. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. First building, in the cafe. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of Feb. 14-March 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
February specials include a bag of clothes for $5, half price books and toys. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Call 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments