Praise Dates

Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Dixon Temple Church of God in Christ, 75th
Pastor Emory Austin preaching. Dinner served. 104 Jefferson St., Toomsboro. 478-933-5393. 1 p.m. Feb. 5.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Stinsonville Baptist
Celebrating the 22nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ray Yancey, with the Rev. Curtis Taylor preaching. 423 Grant Ave., Macon. 478-951-6800. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
Performances
Calvary Community Chapel
Benefit concert for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation featuring the Whisnants and New Grace. Emcee is Jeff Cleghorn. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. Dennis McCook, 478-808-1604; Amy Yaughn, 478-956-1884. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Kendall Heights Church of God
Gospel sing featuring the Williford Family. 829 Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-552-8572. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
“It Feels So Bad To Be Loved So Wrong” Play
Sponsored by Apostle Bernard Bennett Ministries. Tabernacle of Prayer, 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. Free admission. Love offering. 912-314-5999. 5 p.m. (door opens),6 p.m. (play) Feb. 11.
Greater New Hope Baptist
Senior choir celebrating their anniversary. All area choirs asked to render an A & B selection. Numbers given at the door. 9010 U.S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-945-3820. 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Festival Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener of Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. Feb. through May.
Faith First Church
The Rev. Reco Murphy and New Bethlehem Ensemble in concert. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-781-6660. 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Shirey’s and Dayspring Trio
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. Broad Street Baptist Church, 285 Broad St., Hawkinsville. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-783-4545. 6 p.m. March 11.
Pure Heart Trio and South Ga. Quartet
Old Friends Promotions. Also appearing, Jonathan Fisher. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon. Love offering. Jonathan, 478-918-7800; or the church, 478-475-5012. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Hazzard Missionary Baptist
Family and friends day program. 2470 Heath Road, Macon. 478-781-9862. 10 a.m. Feb. 5.
Mayfield Zion AME Church
Founder’s day program, with Presiding Elder Harvey Williamson preaching. African attire will be worn. 60 E. Railroad St., Alamo. 912-568-7625. 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
Annual memorial service commemorating the lives of the church members who have passed. 5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
High Hope Baptist Church
Black history program. 2771 Flewellyn Drive, Macon. 478-742-4418. 11 a.m. Feb. 8.
Lizzie Chapel Baptist
Honoring Charlie C. Code, Korean veteran and a prisoner of war. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-745-9889. 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist
Celebrating the 120th Sunday School anniversary, with the Rev. Camile Holmes preaching. 5263 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-474-6742. 10:45 a.m. Feb. 12.
Mount Lebanon Baptist
Church anniversary celebration, with the Rev. Dexter Jordan preaching. 3805 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-784-9804. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Lakeside
Outreach program, with the Rev. Jonathan Lowder preaching and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church family of Bolingbroke as guest. 3010 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-718-9222. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Pastoral anniversary service for Pastor Sylvester Freeland, with Pastor Timothy Flemming Sr. preaching and Mount Carmel Baptist Church family of Atlanta as guest. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Revivals/Homecomings
Mount Lebanon Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Charlie Jones preaching Feb. 7 and the Rev. Richard Vaughn on Feb. 8. 3805 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-784-9804. 7 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
St. John Baptist Church
Revival, with Pastor Sylvester Freeland preaching and St. Mary Baptist Church family as guest Feb. 7; Pastor Clifford Little on Feb. 8 and Greens Tabernacle Baptist Church as guest; Pastor Derrick Dumas on Feb. 9 and Greater Lizzieboro Baptist as guest. 910 Key St., Macon. 478-788-2541. 7 p.m. Feb. 7-9.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Lakeside
Revival, with the Rev. Keith Milton preaching and Midway Baptist Church family of Ocilla as guest. 3010 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. 478-718-9222. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15.
St. Mary Baptist Church
Pre-pastoral anniversary revival for Pastor Sylvester Freeland with Pastor Bryant Raines preaching on Feb. 15, Pastor Derick Thomas on Feb. 16 and Pastor David Stanley on Feb. 17. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 7 p.m. Feb. 15-17.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Revival. Forsyth Pentecostal Holiness Church, 213 Parsons St., Forsyth. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24.
Workshops/Other Events
Rock Springs Church: True Reflection Women’s Conference
Speakers: Pam Jenkins, Karen Allen, Felicia Watts and Vivian Blackerby. First Presbyterian Day School’s Fine Arts Center, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon. Market expo opens at 8 a.m. $15, lunch included. rockspringsonline.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Women of Grace Prayer Breakfast
Berean Christian Center, New Clinton Road. Charlestine, 478-508-8503. 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
“The Woman at the Well” Women of Destiny Women’s Ministry
Pastor Renee Cole of Gray speaking. Destiny Christian Church, 1034 Gray Highway, Macon. 478-731-9947 or destinycc.webstarts.com. 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
Women of Vision Women’s Empowerment Session
Prophetess Cheryl Marks speaking. All individuals and women’s groups invited. Peach Place Community Club, 201 Allen Road, Byron. 478-973-6002 or cdmarks@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
“Executing Grace in Georgia: A Faithful Discussion about the Death Penalty”
Join author and activist Shane Claiborne, along with local guests, for a discussion about the death penalty and what people of faith can do to change the conversation about justice, mercy and forgiveness in Georgia. Book signing will follow the discussion. Centenary Church, 1290 College St. Free. To reserve seating, register at bit.ly/executinggrace. 478-742-8926. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4.
Warner Robins Aglow International
Patricia Townsend, from Byron, speaking. Men and women welcome. Christ Chapel, South, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. Love offering. 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church Valentine Gala
Come and enjoy a delicious meal and Christian jazz music. Porter Ellis Community Center, 5987 Houston Road, Macon. 478-935-2749. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
All Saints Episcopal Wine and Cheese Tasting Event
Wine tasting, cheeses and breads, silent auction, raffle and door prizes. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $25 per person. No tickets sold at door. 478-923-1791. 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
Layman’s Heart-to-Heart Health and History Dinner
The Rev. Paul Little II speaking. Tickets: $20. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-4415. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Senior Women’s and Men’s Ministry Valentine Gala
Entertainment, food and fellowship. St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. $10 per person. Linda, 478-405-5559; or Dorothy, 478-746-6458. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
District Wide VBS Workshop
Theme: “Hero Central: Discover Your Strength in God.” Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 478-788-5941. 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Experience Israel Now Winter Bible Conference
Virtual tour to Israel during each session presented by Pastor Andy Cook. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 478-923-3737. 10:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 6:30 p.m. 13-15.
Spaghetti Lunch and Concert
Lunch followed by a concert featuring Simply Country. Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, 10157 U.S. 341, Fort Valley. Karen, 478-397-6568. 12:30 p.m. (lunch), 1:30 p.m. (concert) Feb. 12.
New Hope Clothing Ministry and A Taste of Hope Food Ministry
Mary E. Thomas House, 1463 Cardinal Place, Macon. 478-743-8413. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Health and Wellness Seminar
Speaker is Dr. Paul Dale of Navicent Health. Manicures and pedicures offered by the students of Virginia College. Free. Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Mission Ministry, 1220 Rev. J.L. Mills Sr. Way, Macon. 478-745-0327. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 18.
Indoor Yard Sale and Fish Fry
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Glover-Lockett Fellowship Hall, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-394-2383. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Church Trips
Trips to Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Aglow International Trip to Israel
Celebrate Jubilee year of reunification. Men and women welcome. Emily, 478-929-5795 or Aglow.org. April 18-28.
Middle Ga. Association of Clergywomen Women’s Retreat in Helen
Theme: “Dare to be Different.” Speakers, the Rev. Earnestine Montgomery and Pastor June Martin. You do not have to be a minister to attend the retreat. Cost: $190, with a $64 deposit soon as possible. Contact the Rev. Mable Randall, 478-719-3145 or Maerand111@aol.com. May 26-29.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips Planned
Black history trip to Albany. Leave from church parking lot at 6 a.m. Sites include Albany Civil Rights Museum, Chehaw Park, Flint Riverquarium, Ray Charles Plaza and Albany Museum of Art. Cost: $75 adults, $65 children, $20 for children ages 3 and younger. Includes bus transportation, attractions, lunch and dinner. $25 deposit due now. 15. 6 a.m. Feb. 18. Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. $75 deposit due now, with final payment due April 4. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Bible/Book Studies
Aglow Ladies’ Monday Bible Study
“Believing Jesus: A Journey Through the Book of Acts” (Lisa Harper’s video study). First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Taught by Glenda Wallace. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Feb. 6-27.
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Aglow Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study
“The Armor of God” by Priscilla Shirer. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. First building, in the cafe. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of Feb. 7-March 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
February specials include a bag of clothes for $5, half price books and toys. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items. 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
