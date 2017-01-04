Praise Dates

Performances
Karen Peck & New River
Bethany Baptist Church Bolingbroke, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette. 478-974-0002 or 478-972-4661. 6 p.m. Jan. 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Jan. 19, with Charles Higgs; Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. January through May.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
New Smyrna Baptist
Shepherd Sunday 2017. Two worship services with two guest preachers 11 a.m. morning worship celebration with the Rev. Jeffrey Wilson, pastor of New United Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. 2:30 p.m. afternoon shepherd Sunday celebration with the Rev. Byron Thomas, pastor of Ben Hill United Methodist Church in Atlanta. 104 Smyrna Church Road, Fort Valley. 478-987-0034. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Smith Chapel Baptist
Preaching bowl, with Minister Alexander Gibson, the Rev. Vernon King, the Rev. Gerald Gibson and the Rev. Jonathan Lowder speaking. 6464 Hopewell Road, Musella. 478-836-3054. 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14.
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Middle Georgia Association of Clergywomen celebrating its 14th anniversary. Theme: “Proclaiming Hope is Our Anchor.” Pastor Melton McKinney speaking. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-254-6805. 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Community Church
Living the dream in worship service, with Pastor Jason McClendon as keynote speaker. Sponsored by the Evangelical Ministers Alliance of Macon and vicinity. 5555 Bethesda Ave., Macon. 478-742-4043. 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
Revivals/Homecomings
Shiloh Baptist
Revival, with Pastor Bobby Brown preaching on Jan. 2, Pastor Sam Davis on Jan. 3-5, and Pastor Preston King on Jan. 6. 1101 East Church St., Fort Valley. 478-825-7581. 7 p.m. Jan. 2-6.
Workshops/Other Events
Prayer Breakfast
Macon interfaith New Year’s prayer breakfast. Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 8 a.m. Jan. 7.
Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration
27th annual breakfast sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee. Speaker is author, attorney and activist Robbin Shipp from Atlanta. Theme: “Staying on the Path: Justice, Peace, Hope.” St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 131 Ward St., Macon. Suggested donation is $6 but welcome regardless of ability to pay. Group reservations are $50 per table for eight. Harriet Jardine, 478-744-0915. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March
North Macon, meet to march at 11 a.m. at following places: Booker T. Washington Center; East Macon, Rosa Jackson Recreational Center; West Macon, Frank Johnson/Unionville Recreational Center; South Macon, Memorial Gym. March concludes at 12:30 p.m. at Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St., Macon. 478-742-4922. 11 a.m. (march), 12:30 a.m. (service) Jan. 16.
In Christ International Bible College winter classes
Orientation held Jan. 22. Classes begin Jan. 23. 104 Constitution Drive, Warner Robins. For an application, call 478-971-1270 or go to faithlifefamily.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23.
Church Trips
Atlanta Trip to the Honda Battle of the Bands
Sponsored by the Sunday School department of Bethel AME Church, 3607 Earl St., Macon. Held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Will meet and leave from the church. Cost, $20 per person and includes round-trip coach transportation and admission ticket. 478-737-3813. 11 a.m. (leave) Jan. 28.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips Planned
Black history trip to Albany. Leave from church parking lot at 6 a.m. Sites include Albany Civil Rights Museum, Chehaw Park, Flint Riverquarium, Ray Charles Plaza and Albany Museum of Art. Cost: $75 adults, $65 children, $20 for children ages 3 and younger. Includes bus transportation, attractions, lunch and dinner. $25 deposit due by Jan. 15. 6 a.m. Feb. 18. Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Trips To Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel this year, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Bible/Book Studies
Ladies’ Monday Bible Study (Aglow)
“Believing Jesus: A Journey Through the Book of Acts” (Lisa Harper’s video study). First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Taught by Glenda Wallace. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Jan. 9-Feb. 27.
Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study (Aglow)
Andy Stanley’s video study about decision making. “Your Move: Four Questions to Ask Yourself when You Don’t Know What to Do.” Leader: Michelle Whitley. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. First building, in the cafe. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31.
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women!” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
