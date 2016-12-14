Praise Dates

Christmas and New Year’s Eve Events
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Christmas program followed by baptism service and regular worship service. U.S. 41, Mount Zion Church Road, Bolingbroke. 478-994-5107. 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
New Hope Missionary Baptist
Youth Christmas program. 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Christmas Day service. 10:45 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s Eve service. 7 p.m. Dec. 31. New Year’s Day service. 1465 Burton Ave., Macon. 478-743-8413. 10:45 a.m. Jan. 1.
St. Peter AME
Christmas Pageant. Children, youth and adults will perform. 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452. 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
All Saints Episcopal Church
Celebration of Advent Lessons and Carols. 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18. Christmas Eve family service, with nursery provided at 5:30 p.m. and choral midnight Mass at midnight, with music beginning at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Eucharist to celebrate the feast of Christmas. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-923-1791. 10:15 a.m. Dec. 25.
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
Children’s church celebrating the birth of Christ. 11 a.m. Dec. 18. “The Taste of Unity” Christmas Day worship. 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-9122. 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
Dixon Temple Church Of God In Christ
Family and friends day and Christmas program. Dinner will be served. 104 Jefferson St., Toomsboro. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Ladies in Red program, with Prophetess Mercy D. Anderson speaking. 1175 Cordele Ave. E., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
St. Luke Baptist
Christmas program. 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Christmas Day service. 9 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service. 7 p.m. Dec. 31. New Year’s Day service. 1180 Haywood Road, Macon. 478-746-1451. 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Aberlena Baptist and Greater Allen Chapel AME youth departments present “God’s Indescribable Gift” production. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Martha Bowman United Methodist Church
Chancel choir presents the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” with organ and strings. 500 Bass Road, Macon. 478-477-1901. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
D.D. Memorial Baptist Church
Christmas concert, with the Crockett Family and Pamela Davis Riggins singing. 12041 U. S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-743-6216. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
St. Mary Baptist
Christmas cantata. 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Christmas Day service. 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service. 1456 Woodliff St., Macon. 478-755-9861. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Fellowship Missionary Baptist
Christmas concert. 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Watch night service. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Christ United Methodist
Music ministries cantata, with kids, adults and hand-bell choirs. Love offering. 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Christmas Eve readings and candlelight service at 5 p.m. and Communion and candlelight service at 11 p.m. 5 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, no Sunday School. 11 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s Day service, no Sunday School. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-922-0211. 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist
Annual Christmas dinner. 82 Moore Road. 478-994-0646. 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
Byron United Methodist Church
Community Christmas caroling. Meet in church parking lot to go caroling in the community. Hot chocolate and cookies afterward. 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 478-956-5717. 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
Barnesville First United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve services, including Communion, candle lighting and hymns at both services. 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service. 375 Thomaston St., Barnesville. 470-217-2173. 10 a.m. Dec. 25.
Little Rogers CME Church
Christmas worship service, with the Rev. Leroy Daniely speaking and St. John Community Church family as guest. Breakfast served after the service. 9754 Thomaston Road, Macon. 478-935-8156. 6 a.m. Dec. 25.
Union Baptist Church
Christmas Day service (one service only). 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. New Year’s Day service (one service only). 1137 Kitchen St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. 11 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s celebration. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Faith Bible Church of Macon
Christmas worship. Best Western conference room, 2400 Riverside Drive, Macon. 478-935-3649. 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
Powerhouse Apostolic Church
Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. 3659 Brownlee Road, Forsyth. 478-994-4999. 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
Youth Christmas worship service, with the Rev. Marcus Cuyler Sr. preaching. 11 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service, with the Rev. Darrell Chapman preaching. 5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. 9:30 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31.
New Birth Missionary Baptist
Christmas Day worship and program. 1830 Williamson Road, Macon. 478-788-0079. 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
Fort Valley Mount Olive CME Church
Watch night and candlelight service with five area CME churches: The Rev. Brad Goss and Ushers Temple CME, the Rev. L. Jerome Jones and St. Louis CME Church, the Rev. Billy Heard and Macedonia CME Church, the Rev. Leon Williams (guest speaker) and Fairview CME Church, the Rev. Rufus Cole Jr. and Mount Olive CME Church (host church). 1206 Knoxville St., Fort Valley. 478-213- 7565. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Friendship Baptist
Watch night service. 3970 Upper River Road, Gray. 478-233-3725. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
End-Time Harvest Church
Watch night service. 114 Bell Drive, Warner Robins. 478-922-7910. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Performances
Karen Peck & New River
Bethany Baptist Church Bolingbroke, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette. 478-974-0002 or 478-972-4661. 6 p.m. Jan. 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Jan. 19, with Charles Higgs; Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. January through May.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Eason Hill Baptist Church
“The 4 Gospel Writers” services, with Pastor Charlie Robinson, Pastor Abraham Crockett, Pastor Gregory Jones and Pastor Lee Wornum Jr. speaking. Special music by Divine Voices of Truth Praise Team and Crockett Family Choir. 2022 Eason Hill Church Road, Montrose. 478-376-4486. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
Emancipation proclamation service, with Minister Jackie Lamar Epps speaking. 5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. Noon Jan. 2.
New Smyrna Baptist
Morning worship service, with the Rev. Colby McKenzie preaching and the Rev. Walter L. Glover Jr. preaching in the afternoon service. 104 Smyrna Church Road, Fort Valley. 478-987-0034. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
Revivals/Homecomings
Kendall Heights Church of God
Revival, with the Shepherds. Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-552-8572. 6 p.m. Jan. 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 2-4.
Workshops/Other Events
Music and the Arts at Vineville
“Art From The Heart” exhibit by students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon will be on display through December. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.
Men’s Conference
Greater Faith Revelational Outreach Ministries, 1501 Ga. 22 East, Haddock. Theme: “Men Seeking the Heart of God, Men Drawing Closer to God.” 478-452-2708. 11 a.m. Dec. 19.
Mid-Winter Camp Meeting
Prayer, healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry, with Presiding Prelate Bishop W.E. Davis. Cathedral of Restoration, 3120 Westover Drive, Macon. 334-467-6413. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23.
Prayer Breakfast
Macon interfaith New Year’s prayer breakfast. Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 8 a.m. Jan. 7.
In Christ International Bible College winter classes
Orientation held Jan. 22. Classes begin Jan. 23. 104 Constitution Drive, Warner Robins. For an application, call 478-971-1270 or go to faithlifefamily.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23.
Church Trips
Atlanta Trip to the Honda Battle of the Bands
Sponsored by the Sunday School department of Bethel AME Church, 3607 Earl St., Macon. Held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Will meet and leave from the church. Cost, $40 per person and includes round-trip coach transportation and admission ticket. 478-737-3813. 11 a.m. (leave) Jan. 28.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church Trips Planned
Black history trip to Albany. Leave from church parking lot at 6 a.m. Sites include Albany Civil Rights Museum, Chehaw Park, Flint Riverquarium, Ray Charles Plaza and Albany Museum of Art. Cost: $75 adults, $65 children, $20 for children ages 3 and younger. Includes bus transportation, attractions, lunch and dinner. $25 deposit due by Jan. 15. 6 a.m. Feb. 18. Niagara Falls and Toronto Tour. Leave from church parking lot at 8 a.m. Cost: $619 per person double occupancy (seven days and six nights). Includes transportation, lodging, 10 meals, journey to the falls, Niagara Cruise, Queen Victoria Park and more. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. June 11-17.
Trips To Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel in 2017, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures in the Barn
December specials include a bag of clothes for $3, exclusions apply, and half-price books. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women!” Summit
Women’s groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 North, Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Contact Patty at 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine at pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
