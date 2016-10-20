Local churches get into the fall spirit

There’s plenty of fun to be had during the fall season. Trick-or-treating, pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks, hay rides, foliage tours, fairs and more keep us entertained and feeling festive.
Area churches have their own unique autumn traditions. Many plan annual events this time of year for members and the community, at little or no cost, as well as special church observances and projects. Here are a few interesting ones happening in the midstate.
Vineville Baptist Church
For the past decade, the big seasonal event at Vineville Baptist in Macon has been its Fall Bazaar, which benefits church missions and is visited by hundreds. This year’s two-day event included a spaghetti supper Oct. 7 and the bazaar Oct. 8.
The church became a marketplace for food and merchandise. Bazaar chairman Harold McAbee said the café sold grilled chicken plates, while the bakery, sweet shop and pantry offered home-baked goodies and canned items like fruits, jellies and preserves. Half the building was filled with gently-used items for sale, and the leftover products were donated to the Salvation Army.
“We look at it as a mission, because there are so many families that are down and out. We price it accordingly so that we can make it affordable for families. We have everything from small appliances to you name it,” McAbee said.
Also up for purchase were new items, seasonal crafts made by community and church members, gift boxes, chairs refinished in collegiate colors, and travel souvenirs from across the country and world. Kids played games and got their faces painted at the children’s activity area while their parents shopped.
McAbee said about 60 people volunteer their time for the bazaar, and many of them work year-round on it.
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Fall in Macon wouldn’t be complete without the Central Georgia Greek Festival, happening Oct. 22-23. This is the ninth year that Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church has hosted it, and about 4,500 people attended in 2015, said presiding priest Father John Stefero. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to 10 Macon charities.
Guests can indulge in traditional foods like souvlaki and gyros, listen to live Greek music, watch performances by Greek dancers, peruse vendor booths and tour the church, which is the second oldest in Macon.
Stefero said the building was once First Street United Methodist, and Holy Cross purchased the structure in 2004, renovated it and held its first service in June 2005. Most people are not familiar with the inside of the Greek Orthodox Church, and the festival’s building tours offer a closer look.
“It’s a good opportunity for our own people to work together and to be proud of their heritage and their faith and to share it with others,” Stefero said.
Holy Cross is also focusing on gratitude and philanthropy this fall. The church school theme for November is giving thanks to God, and December is serving others. The advent season starts Nov. 15 for the Greek Orthodox faith, and Holy Cross will have a special Thanksgiving prayer service Nov. 20. Members honor Saint Nicholas, who was known for helping the needy and the poor, on Dec. 6.
The Rain Church
Another fall festival coming up is from The Rain Church in Warner Robins. A tradition for the past several years, the church expects about 400 people to come between 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29 for the 2016 event.
Office Manager Melanie Doster said the festival is the church’s only fall celebration, and it’s open to the entire community. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served, and there will be an inflatable slide and ball pit, games and performances from Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Kelsey Hollis and the church’s dance and praise teams. Guests may wear costumes if they wish.
“It actually helps the church itself for all the church members to get involved and to do something for the community,” Doster said.
Doster said it’s important for kids to see that the church can offer something fun for them, and people looking for a church home can learn more about The Rain during the event.
First Baptist Church of Christ
For more than a dozen years, First Baptist Church of Christ in Macon has been celebrating the season with a fall festival. The Rev. Julie Long, associate pastor and minister to children and families, said it’s one of the church’s biggest community events every year, with at least 300 people of all ages attending.
The free festival, happening from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, will have carnival games, inflatables, hay rides, pony rides, cake walks, face painting and food. Long said people are welcome to dress up, but it’s not required. A donation of two items for the church’s food pantry is suggested.
“We think it’s important to have fun with each other and try to experience all parts of life with each other, not just the formal times of worship,” Long said. “For our members and our community, it’s a great time for folks to get to know each other. We hope as a church that this would be a low-threat way for people to come to our church.”
Other fall traditions for First Baptist Church of Christ are a picnic at one of the member’s houses and a women’s retreat. In addition, the congregation recognizes the forbearers of the faith and members who have passed away during All Saint’s Day on Nov. 2. Long said it’s a time of year when the church is planning the budget, and they talk a lot about stewardship, giving and thanksgiving.
Bellevue Baptist Church
Bellevue Baptist in Macon also hosts a free fall festival. From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30, the church will host a communitywide event with a family atmosphere.
The Rev. Jim Duggan, senior pastor, said the festival was only for congregation members in the past, but the church wanted to do a larger-scale event as an outreach to the community this year. Invitations were sent to homes within a 3-mile radius of the church, with 250-300 participants expected to attend.
“We love our community. We want to bless them and be able to do this for them,” Duggan said. “We believe that’s just kind of how Jesus operated. He didn’t just preach. He reached out and blessed and touched people, and we want to do that, too.”
Duggan said the festival celebrates fall and the relief from the summer heat. It will have a giant slide, inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, games where kids can get candy, hay rides, a cake walk, music and food such as hamburgers, hot dogs, boiled peanuts and popcorn. Guests can come in costume if they want.
Duggan hopes this fall festival will become Bellevue’s signature autumn event. Members also celebrate the church’s homecoming each fall, and marked their 122nd anniversary Oct. 16.
Real Life Church
Real Life Church in Macon hosts Life Fest each fall for its members and the community. From 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31, the campus outside will be filled with a zip line, rock climbing, inflatable slides, bounce houses, games and DJ music, said Lead Pastor Bo Turner. Everything is free except concessions. Church members gathered candy for weeks in advance to prepare for the event, and children often wear costumes.
Life Fest started about nine years ago and usually draws 2,000-3,000 people, from kids to parents to grandparents. Turner said the festival provides a safe environment on Halloween, as well as a free outing for families.
“We just feel like God would have us to go beyond the four walls of the church and to love our community,” Turner said. “A lot of times, people have negative ideas, thoughts and feelings toward churches and religion. We want out community to know that we’re here to try to help meet the needs of the community.”
Real Life also has made a habit of doing a Thanksgiving meal project each autumn. Members have donated “Baskets of Love” to families in need for the past six years. However, this year, they are partnering with Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to feed 1,100 people. Turner said church members felt they could make a bigger impact by joining efforts with a local organization.
Freedom Church
The free fall festival at Freedom Church in Milledgeville goes back to 1987, and this year’s event is from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6. Youth Pastor Patrick Rainey said 400-600 community members attended last year.
Jousting and jump house inflatables, games, a bonfire, tractor hay rides, face painting, balloon animals, a cake walk and live music are on the agenda. As for food, guests can indulge in cotton candy, popcorn, boiled peanuts, hot dogs and other dishes prepared by church members. Families in the community can play and eat as much as they want to, Rainey said.
“It’s a good time of fellowship, to hang out by the campfire,” he said. “(The festival) provides a safe and fun environment for the community and shows people that we care about community. Our goal is to rub shoulders with some good Christian folks, and they can hopefully maybe come to our church and be changed through the gospel.”
Freedom Church also takes advantage of the fall season by hosting special events for its youth, such as bonfire, laser tag and lockout nights.
