Pet of the week: Oakley

Houston County Humane Society (www.humanesocietyhoco.org; 478-599-0211): Oakley is a year-and-half-old male Labrador retriever/greyhound mix that weights about 40 pounds. He is sweet, smart, crate trained and very affectionate. He is very strong and loves to play but doesn't realize how big he is so he would probably be better in a home with no young children. This big puppy is full of energy yet can be such a sweetheart. He would be great for an active couple who like to run or go on long walks. He is very good natured and treat motivated. At bed or nap time, you can find him with his head on Lamb Chop — his favorite stuffed toy.
All About Animals
www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)
Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society
archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga
Central Georgia CARES
www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066
Critical Care for Animal Angels
Facebook; 478-293-2066
Flint Humane Society
FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com
FURever Friends Humane Society
www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;
478-781-1884
Friends of Perry Animal Shelter
(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854
Heart of Georgia Humane Society
adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713
Heavenly Bundles Rescue
www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.
Houston County Humane Society
www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211
Jones County Animal Control
www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427
Kitty City Cat Rescue
kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare
Paws and Adopt
pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544
Paws & Claws Humane Services
www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581
Putnam County Animal Control
107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder
Monroe County Animal Control
478-994-7976, Facebook
Save A Pet Inc.
saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;
478-994-3882
Warner Robins Animal Control
208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder
Comments