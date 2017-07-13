Oakley is a young male Labrador retriever/greyhound mix.
Oakley is a young male Labrador retriever/greyhound mix.

July 13, 2017 12:58 PM

Pet of the week: Oakley

Houston County Humane Society (www.humanesocietyhoco.org; 478-599-0211): Oakley is a year-and-half-old male Labrador retriever/greyhound mix that weights about 40 pounds. He is sweet, smart, crate trained and very affectionate. He is very strong and loves to play but doesn't realize how big he is so he would probably be better in a home with no young children. This big puppy is full of energy yet can be such a sweetheart. He would be great for an active couple who like to run or go on long walks. He is very good natured and treat motivated. At bed or nap time, you can find him with his head on Lamb Chop — his favorite stuffed toy.

All About Animals

www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)

Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society

archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga

Central Georgia CARES

www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066

Critical Care for Animal Angels

Facebook; 478-293-2066

Flint Humane Society

FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com

FURever Friends Humane Society

www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;

478-781-1884

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter

(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854

Heart of Georgia Humane Society

www.heartofgahs.org;

adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713

Heavenly Bundles Rescue

www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.

Houston County Humane Society

www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211

Jones County Animal Control

www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427

Kitty City Cat Rescue

kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook

Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare

478-621-6774

Paws and Adopt

pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544

Paws & Claws Humane Services

www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581

Putnam County Animal Control

107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder

Monroe County Animal Control

478-994-7976, Facebook

Save A Pet Inc.

saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;

478-994-3882

Warner Robins Animal Control

208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder

