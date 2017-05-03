Pets

May 03, 2017 2:11 PM

Pet of the week: Ginger

Save A Pet Inc. (saveapetinc.org; saveapetincweb@gmail.com; 478-994-3882): Ginger is a beautiful liver brown boxer mix with four white socks. She’s about seven months old and weighs 35 pounds. She was abandoned and survived on her own, frequenting the busy streets for food. She is timid until she realizes that you mean her no harm. Ginger loves to run and play with the other shelter pups and when she wags her tail out of happiness, she wags the whole lower half of her body, too! She is spayed , up to date on shots and microchipped. Ginger is extremely mellow and walks very well on the leash. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving pet who won’t try to knock you down, Ginger fits the bill.

All About Animals

www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)

Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society

archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga

Central Georgia CARES

www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066

Critical Care for Animal Angels

Facebook; 478-293-2066

Flint Humane Society

FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com

FURever Friends Humane Society

www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;

478-781-1884

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter

(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854

Heart of Georgia Humane Society

www.heartofgahs.org;

adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713

Heavenly Bundles Rescue

www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.

Houston County Humane Society

www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211

Jones County Animal Control

www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427

Kitty City Cat Rescue

kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook

Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare

478-621-6774

Paws and Adopt

pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544

Paws & Claws Humane Services

www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581

Putnam County Animal Control

107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder

Monroe County Animal Control

478-994-7976, Facebook

Save A Pet Inc.

saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;

478-994-3882

Warner Robins Animal Control

208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats bring cuteness to Washington zoo

Baby goats bring cuteness to Washington zoo 0:33

Baby goats bring cuteness to Washington zoo
Art students use 3D printer to give disabled, homeless kitten new leg 0:41

Art students use 3D printer to give disabled, homeless kitten new leg
Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets 1:54

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

View More Video

Entertainment Videos