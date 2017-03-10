Pets

March 10, 2017 1:20 PM

Pets of the Week: Lucy and Bella

Houston County Humane Society (www.humanesocietyhoco.org; 478-599-0211): Lucy is a black Shih Tzu mix female. She’s 6 years old and weighs 12 pounds. Bella is female, Chihuahua mix female. She is 8 years old and weighs 10 pounds. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are both good with dogs and kids, and are very sweet and friendly. Bella loves to cuddle. These little ladies are both looking for their perfect forever home.

All About Animals

www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)

Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society

archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga

Central Georgia CARES

www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066

Critical Care for Animal Angels

Facebook; 478-293-2066

Flint Humane Society

FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com

FURever Friends Humane Society

www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;

478-781-1884

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter

(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854

Heart of Georgia Humane Society

www.heartofgahs.org;

adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713

Heavenly Bundles Rescue

www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.

Houston County Humane Society

www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211

Jones County Animal Control

www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427

Kitty City Cat Rescue

kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook

Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare

478-621-6774

Macon Purrs N Paws

maconpurrs@gmail.com;

478-508-7293

Paws and Adopt

pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544

Paws & Claws Humane Services

www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581

Putnam County Animal Control

107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder

Monroe County Animal Control

478-994-7976, Facebook

Save A Pet Inc.

saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;

478-994-3882

Warner Robins Animal Control

208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder

Related content

Pets

Suggested for you

Comments

Entertainment Videos