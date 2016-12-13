A blessed way to start this sacred season

I have always known I have the most wonderful audience of people who read my column each week. I know because so many of you tell me you faithfully read this column and some of you even say it’s the first thing you read in the paper on Saturday’s when you sit down with your steaming cup of coffee and your newspaper.
Many of you have sent cards, letters and emails to let me know what this column means to you. In fact my Grammie, Miss Charlotte Van Hoozier, has saved every article I’ve ever written, which is probably more than 300 by now.
It’s the same with my 11,000 or so Facebook friends. I am so blessed to have people who read my posts, respond to them and share them. And when that many people share information on their personal pages important information is communicated very quickly.
Because usually what I post involves an animal in need or a family in need, I know if we quickly join forces we can make a positive impact. The information I post almost always involves time-sensitive information that requires immediate attention. And my readers have never let me down.
This was precisely the case recently in my last two columns. If you recall, my article two weeks ago was about the two unrelated families who, along with their beloved kitties, evacuated from the Southeast coast in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew. And both families suffered the unthinkable heartbreak of the escape of their kitties in the Middle Georgia.
The column asked for everyone’s help in searching for the kitties and getting them home for Thanksgiving. Well, my readers came through for one of the missing kitties, and actually on Thanksgiving Day just like I’d asked.
Snoopy, the white and black cat missing in Centerville, was spotted by a reader and the out-of-town family was contacted. Of course, they rushed from their coastal home to Centerville and got their baby. It was nothing short of a miracle.
We’re still searching for the tortoise-shell kitty named Reese’s, named that because she looks like a Reese’s Cup, missing in the Ocmulgee East Boulevard area. She ran away at the Texaco station near McDonald’s and Geico.
We have no doubt our readers will be on the lookout for her as well. If anyone happens to see her please call her family at 386-212-9889. We will faithfully continue to search for her so she, too, can be returned to her family.
Also, readers and Facebook friends responded to last week’s column in spectacular fashion. I had asked you to help my nonprofit animal welfare group, Central Georgia CARES, collect dog food. CARES’ gets continual requests for assistance from families struggling to provide food for their pets.
We are only too happy to offer temporary help so no one goes hungry and to give a family a chance to get back on its feet. Most families are very responsible about the health and well being of their pets, but sometimes people run into hardship situations where they need a little boost.
Once again my animal-loving friends turned out in a really big way. First of all, the very compassionate Malcolm and Libbie Walthall offered one of their locations as a convenient drop off point and then the generous public came bearing bags. They brought bags, bags and more bags of food for the animals in need. Now CARES can help others in need for a while.
During this sacred Christmas season when we want to think of others and figure out how to help, I am so very grateful for my faithful Telegraph audience and my loyal Facebook friends.
You are such thoughtful, kind people no matter what season it is, but it seems like you really make an extra effort during the holiday season. Thank you so very much.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
Comments