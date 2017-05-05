Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of April 27-May 3
Academy for Classic Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road 83
Allure’s Wet Bar, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway 100
Best Western Inn & Suites, 4681 Chambers Road 91
Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1550 Edna Place 88
Between the Bread dba Michael’s On Mulberry, 588 Mulberry St. 91
Bridgeview Inn & Suites, 6000 Harrison Road 100
Bruce Elementary, 3660 Houston Ave. 97
Butch’s Bar-B-Que, 3747-B Napier Ave. 98
Central Ga. Rehab Hospital, 3351 Northside Drive 96
Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant, 2790 Pio Nono Ave. 82
Chick-Fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 84
Comfort Inn & Suites, 3935 Arkwright Road 83
Dairy Queen Brazier, 3855 Pio Nono Ave. 100
Fatty’s Pizza, 344 Second St. 87
Golden Corral, 4704 Presidential Parkway 85
Hephzibah Children’s Home, 6601 Zebulon Road 99
Heritage Elementary, 6050 Thomaston Road 96
Houston Auto Snack Bar, 4599 Pio Nono Ave. 99
Howard Middle/High School, 6600 Forsyth Road 89
JBK Southern dba Just Tap’d, 488 First St. 99
Molly’s Cafe, 3045 Vineville Ave. 83
Neighborhood Enterprises, 2742 Millerfield Road 50
Next Level Community Development Center, 3268 Avondale Mill Road 100
Peter G. Appling Middle School, 1210 Shurling Drive 93
Quality Inn, 4630 Chambers Road 93
Quality Inn & Suites Breakfast, 115 Riverside Parkway 91
Red Rooster Cafe, 470 First St. 99
S&S Cafeteria, 3724 Eisenhower Parkway 85
SOAR, 2011 Riverside Drive 92
Sage Dining Services, 5671 Calvin Drive 95
Saint Cotton Southern Fried Chicken, 2146 Pio Nono Ave. 83
Skyzone Indoor Trampoline Park, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95
South Macon Diner, 3297 Houston Ave. 98
Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Road 95
Tutti Frutti, 5932 Zebulon Road 99
Tzango at Laniers, 336 Second St. 100
USA Deli, 4437 Columbus Road 77
Zanders Deli, 1568 Forest Hill Road 91
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of April 27-May 3
Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 97
Atlanta Bread Co., 2624 Watson Blvd. 93
Bahama Bob’s, 2132 U. S. 41 N., Perry 71, 84
China King Restaurant, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 100
Edge Academy, 400 Elberta Road 100
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive 96
Five Star Perdue, 250 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 95
Five Star Perdue, 240 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 93
Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 90
Guardian Center, 600 Perry Parkway, Perry 100
Hot Spot Pizza and Wings, 785 N. Houston Road 82
Jalisco Grill, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 93
Khan, 1998 Watson Blvd. 90
Los Trios Bar & Grill, 2195 Watson Blvd. 96
Northside High School, 926 Green St. 100
Perry High School, 1307 North Ave., Perry 100
Perry Hospital Cafeteria, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry 96
Quality Inn, 1602 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 92
Stevi B’s Pizza, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 98
Subway, 499 Ga. 247 S., Bonaire 90
Waffle House, 300 Ag Village Blvd., Perry 95
Wellston Station, 207 Russell Parkway 100
