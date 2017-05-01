Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of April 20-26
B.L. Smoker’s BBQ, 2196 Pio Nono Ave. 99
Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 89
Bojangles, 808 Gray Highway 100
Chic-Fil-A, 1569 Bass Road 91
Greek Corner Deli, 587 Cherry St. 84
Homewood Suites, 200 N. Macon St. 100
JH Heard Elementary School, 6515 Houston Road 96
James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 91
Krystal, 892 Riverside Drive 88
Love’s Travel Stop, 1190 Frank Amerson Parkway 98
Malachi’s Gospel Cafe, 3271 Houston Ave. 100
Mercer Dining Law School Sidebar Cafe, 1021 Georgia Ave. 87
Miller Middle School, 751 Hendley St. 87
Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 93
Neighborhood Enterprises, 2742 Millerfield Road 75
Olive Garden, 3709 Bloomfield Road 95
Overtime Bar and Grill, 2455 Pio Nono Ave. 77, 95
Panda Express, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95
Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 100
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery, 450 Third St. 92
Porterfield Healthcare, 3051 Whiteside Road 96
QSR Gray Highway dba Dunkin Donuts, 1040 Gray Highway 96
Roasted Cafe & Lounge, 442 Second St. 92
Rosas Sons Cafe No. 2, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway 99
Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 89
Taiwan Restaurant, 2525 Pio Nono Ave. 90
Waffle House, 4320 Hartley Bridge Road 94
Westside High School, 2851 Heath Road 86
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of April 20-26
1 Family Deli, 1321 Green St. 91
Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 62
Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 100
Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd. 97
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, 519 N. Davis Drive 92
Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road 100
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Parkway 99
Outback Steakhouse, 3088 Watson Blvd. 86
Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 79, 98
Shane’s Rib Shack, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 90
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine, 2624 Watson Blvd. 100
Zaxby’s, 505 Booth Road 97
Comments