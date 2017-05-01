Food & Drink

May 01, 2017 7:25 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of April 20-26

B.L. Smoker’s BBQ, 2196 Pio Nono Ave. 99

Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 89

Bojangles, 808 Gray Highway 100

Chic-Fil-A, 1569 Bass Road 91

Greek Corner Deli, 587 Cherry St. 84

Homewood Suites, 200 N. Macon St. 100

JH Heard Elementary School, 6515 Houston Road 96

James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 91

Krystal, 892 Riverside Drive 88

Love’s Travel Stop, 1190 Frank Amerson Parkway 98

Malachi’s Gospel Cafe, 3271 Houston Ave. 100

Mercer Dining Law School Sidebar Cafe, 1021 Georgia Ave. 87

Miller Middle School, 751 Hendley St. 87

Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 93

Neighborhood Enterprises, 2742 Millerfield Road 75

Olive Garden, 3709 Bloomfield Road 95

Overtime Bar and Grill, 2455 Pio Nono Ave. 77, 95

Panda Express, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95

Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 100

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery, 450 Third St. 92

Porterfield Healthcare, 3051 Whiteside Road 96

QSR Gray Highway dba Dunkin Donuts, 1040 Gray Highway 96

Roasted Cafe & Lounge, 442 Second St. 92

Rosas Sons Cafe No. 2, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway 99

Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 89

Taiwan Restaurant, 2525 Pio Nono Ave. 90

Waffle House, 4320 Hartley Bridge Road 94

Westside High School, 2851 Heath Road 86

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of April 20-26

1 Family Deli, 1321 Green St. 91

Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 62

Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 100

Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd. 97

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, 519 N. Davis Drive 92

Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road 100

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Parkway 99

Outback Steakhouse, 3088 Watson Blvd. 86

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 79, 98

Shane’s Rib Shack, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 90

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine, 2624 Watson Blvd. 100

Zaxby’s, 505 Booth Road 97

