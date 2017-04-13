Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of April 6-12
Alexander II School Nutrition, 1156 College St. 99
Baymont Inn & Suites, 150 Plantation Inn Drive 88
Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 96
Burger King, 1188 Gray Highway 86
Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 91
Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 91
Chasens, 3590 Riverside Drive 93
Church’s Chicken, 2138 Pio Nono Ave. 92
Dairy Queen, 1608 Bass Road 99
Fincher’s Barbecue, 3947 Houston Ave. 99
Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering, 5627 Houston Road 99
Firehouse Subs, 4123 Forsyth Road 91
Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 84
Georgia Academy for the Blind, 2895 Vineville Ave. 86
HG Weaver Middle School, 2570 Heath Road 99
Jamplexx Bar & Lounge, 435 Third St. 100
KBM Forsyth Road dba Barberitos, 4123 Forsyth Road 82
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4328 Hartley Bridge Road 98
Krystal, 6225 Zebulon Road 91
LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 4615 Chambers Road 83
Macon Subway, 4765 Riverside Drive 83
McDonald’s dba Mac Attack, 6210 Zebulon Road 78
McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 92
Northeast High School, 1654 Upper River Road 97
Nutrition For Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 90
Pig On A Pie, 5797 Houston Road 100
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 100
QSR Macon dba Dunkin Donuts, 860 Forsyth St. 97
Residence Inn-Macon, 3900 Sheraton Drive 100
Rodeo Bar & Grill, 4053 Pio Nono Ave. 96
Roly Poly, 624 New St. 100
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 3485 Mercer University Drive 98
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 4351 Pio Nono Ave. 85
St. Joseph’s School, 905 High St. 100
Subway, 4831 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 87
Taco Bell, 1604 Bass Road 91
Taco Bell, 6215 Zebulon Road 95
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 93
Tattnall Square Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 91
Waffle House, 4094 Pio Nono Ave. 94
Waffle House, 4285 Pio Nono Ave. 90
Wendy’s, 4397 Hartley Bridge Road 100
Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 89
Zaxby’s, 3960 Northside Drive 98
Zebulon Park Health and Rehab, 343 Plantation Way 97
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of April 6-12
American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway 77, 93
Arby’s, 103 Russell Parkway 93
Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd. 96
Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd. 90
Dairy Queen, 353 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Fazoli’s, 762 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100
Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd. 95
Houston Lakes Cinemas, 1121 Ga. 96 91
Krystal, 747 Russell Parkway 91
La Dulce Vida, 1538 Watson Blvd. 99
Lake Joy Elementary School, 985 Lake Joy Road 100
Lake Joy Primary, 995 Lake Joy Road 100
Let It Snow Creamery, 115 Richard B. Russell Parkway 96
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II, 2907 Watson Blvd. 97
Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 91
Panini Grill, Commissary, 136 Whitfield Road, Elko 100
Panini Grill, Mobile, 136 Whitfield Road, Elko 100
Phoenix Pointe BHS, 940 Ga. 96 100
Russell Elementary School, 101 Patriot Way 100
Stevie B’s Pizza, 2907 Watson Blvd. 83
Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd. 96
Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 91
Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 97
Warner Robins Middle School, 425 Mary Lane 100
Westfield School, 2005 U.S. 41 S., Perry 100
Yummy Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 90
Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Parkway 87
Zaxby’s, 1425 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Comments