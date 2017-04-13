Food & Drink

April 13, 2017 7:55 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of April 6-12

Alexander II School Nutrition, 1156 College St. 99

Baymont Inn & Suites, 150 Plantation Inn Drive 88

Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 96

Burger King, 1188 Gray Highway 86

Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 91

Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 91

Chasens, 3590 Riverside Drive 93

Church’s Chicken, 2138 Pio Nono Ave. 92

Dairy Queen, 1608 Bass Road 99

Fincher’s Barbecue, 3947 Houston Ave. 99

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering, 5627 Houston Road 99

Firehouse Subs, 4123 Forsyth Road 91

Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 84

Georgia Academy for the Blind, 2895 Vineville Ave. 86

HG Weaver Middle School, 2570 Heath Road 99

Jamplexx Bar & Lounge, 435 Third St. 100

KBM Forsyth Road dba Barberitos, 4123 Forsyth Road 82

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4328 Hartley Bridge Road 98

Krystal, 6225 Zebulon Road 91

LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 4615 Chambers Road 83

Macon Subway, 4765 Riverside Drive 83

McDonald’s dba Mac Attack, 6210 Zebulon Road 78

McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 92

Northeast High School, 1654 Upper River Road 97

Nutrition For Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 90

Pig On A Pie, 5797 Houston Road 100

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 100

QSR Macon dba Dunkin Donuts, 860 Forsyth St. 97

Residence Inn-Macon, 3900 Sheraton Drive 100

Rodeo Bar & Grill, 4053 Pio Nono Ave. 96

Roly Poly, 624 New St. 100

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 3485 Mercer University Drive 98

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 4351 Pio Nono Ave. 85

St. Joseph’s School, 905 High St. 100

Subway, 4831 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 87

Taco Bell, 1604 Bass Road 91

Taco Bell, 6215 Zebulon Road 95

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 93

Tattnall Square Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 91

Waffle House, 4094 Pio Nono Ave. 94

Waffle House, 4285 Pio Nono Ave. 90

Wendy’s, 4397 Hartley Bridge Road 100

Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 89

Zaxby’s, 3960 Northside Drive 98

Zebulon Park Health and Rehab, 343 Plantation Way 97

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of April 6-12

American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway 77, 93

Arby’s, 103 Russell Parkway 93

Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd. 96

Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd. 90

Dairy Queen, 353 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Fazoli’s, 762 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100

Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd. 95

Houston Lakes Cinemas, 1121 Ga. 96 91

Krystal, 747 Russell Parkway 91

La Dulce Vida, 1538 Watson Blvd. 99

Lake Joy Elementary School, 985 Lake Joy Road 100

Lake Joy Primary, 995 Lake Joy Road 100

Let It Snow Creamery, 115 Richard B. Russell Parkway 96

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II, 2907 Watson Blvd. 97

Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 91

Panini Grill, Commissary, 136 Whitfield Road, Elko 100

Panini Grill, Mobile, 136 Whitfield Road, Elko 100

Phoenix Pointe BHS, 940 Ga. 96 100

Russell Elementary School, 101 Patriot Way 100

Stevie B’s Pizza, 2907 Watson Blvd. 83

Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd. 96

Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 91

Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 97

Warner Robins Middle School, 425 Mary Lane 100

Westfield School, 2005 U.S. 41 S., Perry 100

Yummy Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 90

Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Parkway 87

Zaxby’s, 1425 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making peppermint candy

Making peppermint candy 2:46

Making peppermint candy
How to make a real grilled cheese sandwich 2:24

How to make a real grilled cheese sandwich
The secrets to making a good apple pie 1:47

The secrets to making a good apple pie

View More Video

Entertainment Videos