Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of March 16-22
B&B dba McDonalds, 3660 Riverside Drive 91
Ballard Hudson Middle School, 1070 Anthony Road 100
Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy, Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 96
Bojangles, 4290 Pio Nono Ave. 99
Brookdale Elementary School, 3600 Brookdale Ave. 94
Burger King, 4964 Romeiser Road 100
Central State Prison, 4600 Fulton Mill Road 96
Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive 75, 99
Dairy Queen, 4760 Log Cabin Drive 99
Daybreak-A Project of Depaul USA, 174 Walnut St. 100
Downtown Grill, 562 Mulberry St. 84
Florence Bernd Elementary School, 4160 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 85
Hampton Inn & Suites, 3954 Riverplace Drive 90
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Road 86
LRB dba Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robins, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88
Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 90
Magnuson Hotel, 2720 Riverside Drive 90
Marco’s Pizza, 2910 Riverside Drive 85
Matilda Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 82
Medical Management Health and Rehab Center, 1509 Cedar Ave. 97
Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 3246 Mercer University Drive 100
Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 90
Sang’s Thai Isann Restaurant, 401 Cherry St. 74
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style, 2909 Jeffersonville Drive 86
Springdale Elementary School, 4965 Northside Drive 88
Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave. 100
Superb QSR dba Church’s Chicken, 5394 Thomaston Road 96
Union Elementary School, 4831 Mamie Carter Drive 97
Waffle House, 4731 Chambers Road 96
Western Little League Concession, 6020 Western Circle 100
WNB Factory, 4632 Presidential Parkway 100
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of March 16-22
Burger King, 1000 St. Patricks Drive, Perry 96
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd. 96
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 133 Margie Drive 97
Domion’s Pizza, 1113 Washington St., Perry 95
Ga Bob’s Barbecue, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 99
Ga Bob’s Barbecue, 1882 Russell Parkway 96
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 4020 Watson Blvd. 100
Houston Healthcare Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road 87
Jones Wings and Things, 700 Feagin Mill Road 90
McDonalds, 793 East Ga. 96, Bonaire 99
Momma Goldberg’s Deli, 3030 Watson Blvd. 91
O’Charley’s, 2990 Watson Blvd., Centerville 97
Perdue Primary, 150 Bear Country Blvd. 100
Seoul House Korean Restaurant, 128 Manor Court 92
Sharks Fish & Chicken, 2028 Watson Blvd. 93
Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96 87
Starbucks Coffee, Kroger, 3094 Watson Blvd. 100
Subway, 105 Iffie Road, Perry 76
The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry 97
The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry 84
Vista Inn & Suites, 102 Rigby Drive 100
