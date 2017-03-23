Food & Drink

March 23, 2017 8:39 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of March 16-22

B&B dba McDonalds, 3660 Riverside Drive 91

Ballard Hudson Middle School, 1070 Anthony Road 100

Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy, Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 96

Bojangles, 4290 Pio Nono Ave. 99

Brookdale Elementary School, 3600 Brookdale Ave. 94

Burger King, 4964 Romeiser Road 100

Central State Prison, 4600 Fulton Mill Road 96

Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive 75, 99

Dairy Queen, 4760 Log Cabin Drive 99

Daybreak-A Project of Depaul USA, 174 Walnut St. 100

Downtown Grill, 562 Mulberry St. 84

Florence Bernd Elementary School, 4160 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 85

Hampton Inn & Suites, 3954 Riverplace Drive 90

Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Road 86

LRB dba Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robins, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88

Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 90

Magnuson Hotel, 2720 Riverside Drive 90

Marco’s Pizza, 2910 Riverside Drive 85

Matilda Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 82

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center, 1509 Cedar Ave. 97

Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 3246 Mercer University Drive 100

Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 90

Sang’s Thai Isann Restaurant, 401 Cherry St. 74

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style, 2909 Jeffersonville Drive 86

Springdale Elementary School, 4965 Northside Drive 88

Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave. 100

Superb QSR dba Church’s Chicken, 5394 Thomaston Road 96

Union Elementary School, 4831 Mamie Carter Drive 97

Waffle House, 4731 Chambers Road 96

Western Little League Concession, 6020 Western Circle 100

WNB Factory, 4632 Presidential Parkway 100

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of March 16-22

Burger King, 1000 St. Patricks Drive, Perry 96

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd. 96

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 133 Margie Drive 97

Domion’s Pizza, 1113 Washington St., Perry 95

Ga Bob’s Barbecue, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 99

Ga Bob’s Barbecue, 1882 Russell Parkway 96

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 4020 Watson Blvd. 100

Houston Healthcare Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road 87

Jones Wings and Things, 700 Feagin Mill Road 90

McDonalds, 793 East Ga. 96, Bonaire 99

Momma Goldberg’s Deli, 3030 Watson Blvd. 91

O’Charley’s, 2990 Watson Blvd., Centerville 97

Perdue Primary, 150 Bear Country Blvd. 100

Seoul House Korean Restaurant, 128 Manor Court 92

Sharks Fish & Chicken, 2028 Watson Blvd. 93

Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96 87

Starbucks Coffee, Kroger, 3094 Watson Blvd. 100

Subway, 105 Iffie Road, Perry 76

The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry 97

The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry 84

Vista Inn & Suites, 102 Rigby Drive 100

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making peppermint candy

View more video

Entertainment Videos