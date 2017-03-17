Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of March 9-15
Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 80
Chick-Fil-A, 5055 Brookhaven Road 100
Circle K Store, 4775 Chambers Road 100
Cirrus Academy dba SLA Management, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 80
Comfort Suites, 120 Plantation Inn Drive 100
Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 90
Courtyard By Marriott, 3990 Sheraton Drive 86
Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School, 1301 Shurling Drive 87
EinsteinBros Bagels, Tarver Library, 1501 Mercer University Drive 96
Hampton Inn & Suites, 5010 Eisenhower Parkway 94
Hotlanta Wings, 650 Shurling Drive 97
Ice Queen, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88
KFC, 190 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93
Library Coffee Shop, 100 College Station Drive 98
Macon Centreplex No. 1, 200 Coliseum Drive 86
Macon Centreplex No. 2, 200 Coliseum Drive 84
Macon Centreplex No. 3, 200 Coliseum Drive 80
Macon Centreplex No. 4, 200 Coliseum Drive 83
Macon Centreplex No. 5, 200 Coliseum Drive 87
Macon Centreplex No. 6, 200 Coliseum Drive 83
Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 73
Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 92
Macon City Auditorium Concession A, 415 First St. 81
Macon Coliseum No. 7, 200 Coliseum Drive 89
Macon-Knights Dining, 100 College Station Drive 88
Marriott Macon City Center Hotel, 240 Coliseum Drive 88
Mercer University Stadium Home Concession, 1327 Stadium Drive 95
Mercer University Stadium Visitor Concession, 1327 Stadium Drive 96
Mercer University Bear Rock Cafe, 1400 Coleman Ave. 97
Mercer University Concessions, 1400 Coleman Ave. 96
Mercer University Connell Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. 86
Middle Georgia Soccer Association, 4500 Raley Road 100
Molly’s Cafe, 3045 Vineville Ave. 100
Monument Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 89
Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86
PSC Starbucks, 100 College Station Drive 91
PSC Warming Kitchen, 100 College Station Drive 100
Red Rooster Cafe, 470 First St. 100
Starbucks Coffee Co., 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 89
Subway Student Center, 100 College Station Drive 100
Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, 170 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91
U.S. Deli, 1477 Pio Nono Ave. 91
University Center Food Court, 1400 Coleman Ave. 87
Wellness Center, 100 College Station Drive 99
Zanders Deli, 1568 Forest Hill Road 100
Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 95
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of March 9-15
China Wok, 827 N. Houston Road 100
Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 U.S. 41 North, Byron 100
Elberta Healthcare, 419 Elberta Road 96
Hibachi Buffet, 4025 Watson Blvd. 70
Huddle House, 2075 Watson Blvd. 90
Huntington Middle School, 206 Welborn Road 100
Long John Silvers, 2000 Watson Blvd. 97
Mellow Mushroom, 710 Lake Joy Road 100
My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 Armed Forces Blvd. 96
Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd. 87
Pizza Hut, 4027 Watson Blvd. 92
Pizza Hut, 1406 Watson Blvd. 96
Sacred Heart School, 250 S. Davis Drive 86
Sharks Fish & Chicken, 2028 Watson Blvd. 65
Sonic Drive-In, 131 Margie Drive 96
Subway, 703 Watson Blvd. 85
Subway, 1801 Watson Blvd. 91
Subway, 4993 Russell Parkway 90
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center, 1601 Elberta Road 91
Zaxby’s, 401 N. Davis Drive 96
