Food & Drink

March 17, 2017 8:25 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of March 9-15

Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 80

Chick-Fil-A, 5055 Brookhaven Road 100

Circle K Store, 4775 Chambers Road 100

Cirrus Academy dba SLA Management, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 80

Comfort Suites, 120 Plantation Inn Drive 100

Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 90

Courtyard By Marriott, 3990 Sheraton Drive 86

Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School, 1301 Shurling Drive 87

EinsteinBros Bagels, Tarver Library, 1501 Mercer University Drive 96

Hampton Inn & Suites, 5010 Eisenhower Parkway 94

Hotlanta Wings, 650 Shurling Drive 97

Ice Queen, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88

KFC, 190 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93

Library Coffee Shop, 100 College Station Drive 98

Macon Centreplex No. 1, 200 Coliseum Drive 86

Macon Centreplex No. 2, 200 Coliseum Drive 84

Macon Centreplex No. 3, 200 Coliseum Drive 80

Macon Centreplex No. 4, 200 Coliseum Drive 83

Macon Centreplex No. 5, 200 Coliseum Drive 87

Macon Centreplex No. 6, 200 Coliseum Drive 83

Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 73

Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 92

Macon City Auditorium Concession A, 415 First St. 81

Macon Coliseum No. 7, 200 Coliseum Drive 89

Macon-Knights Dining, 100 College Station Drive 88

Marriott Macon City Center Hotel, 240 Coliseum Drive 88

Mercer University Stadium Home Concession, 1327 Stadium Drive 95

Mercer University Stadium Visitor Concession, 1327 Stadium Drive 96

Mercer University Bear Rock Cafe, 1400 Coleman Ave. 97

Mercer University Concessions, 1400 Coleman Ave. 96

Mercer University Connell Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. 86

Middle Georgia Soccer Association, 4500 Raley Road 100

Molly’s Cafe, 3045 Vineville Ave. 100

Monument Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 89

Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86

PSC Starbucks, 100 College Station Drive 91

PSC Warming Kitchen, 100 College Station Drive 100

Red Rooster Cafe, 470 First St. 100

Starbucks Coffee Co., 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 89

Subway Student Center, 100 College Station Drive 100

Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, 170 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91

U.S. Deli, 1477 Pio Nono Ave. 91

University Center Food Court, 1400 Coleman Ave. 87

Wellness Center, 100 College Station Drive 99

Zanders Deli, 1568 Forest Hill Road 100

Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 95

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of March 9-15

China Wok, 827 N. Houston Road 100

Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 U.S. 41 North, Byron 100

Elberta Healthcare, 419 Elberta Road 96

Hibachi Buffet, 4025 Watson Blvd. 70

Huddle House, 2075 Watson Blvd. 90

Huntington Middle School, 206 Welborn Road 100

Long John Silvers, 2000 Watson Blvd. 97

Mellow Mushroom, 710 Lake Joy Road 100

My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 Armed Forces Blvd. 96

Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd. 87

Pizza Hut, 4027 Watson Blvd. 92

Pizza Hut, 1406 Watson Blvd. 96

Sacred Heart School, 250 S. Davis Drive 86

Sharks Fish & Chicken, 2028 Watson Blvd. 65

Sonic Drive-In, 131 Margie Drive 96

Subway, 703 Watson Blvd. 85

Subway, 1801 Watson Blvd. 91

Subway, 4993 Russell Parkway 90

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center, 1601 Elberta Road 91

Zaxby’s, 401 N. Davis Drive 96

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making peppermint candy

View more video

Entertainment Videos