Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 16-22
AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway 91
Crazy Bull, 473 Second St. 87
Fish & Pig, 6420 Mosley Dixon Road 91
Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 99
Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 92
Hooters of Macon, 112 Riverside Parkway 92
Ingleside Village Pizza, 2395 Ingleside Ave. 90
JMP Pizza dba Domino’s Pizza, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 96
Kudzu Catering, 3508 Brookdale Ave. 95
LifeSpring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 95
Metropolis Curry & Kabob, 2460 Riverside Drive 97
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 2972 Riverside Drive 78, 98
New China Express, 1493 Gray Highway 99
Ole Times Country Buffet, 1343 Gray Highway 90
Sid’s Too, 1510 Forsyth St. 92
Subway, 3624 Mercer University Drive 94
Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 88
Tropical Flava, 2396 Ingleside Ave. 96
United House of Prayer for All People, 494 Emery Highway 100
Windsor Academy, 4150 Jones Road 99
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 16-22
American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 89
American Deli, 494 Booth Road 80
Bojangles, 495 Booth Road 100
Casa Mexico II, 866 Ga. 96 100
CK’s Club & Lounge, 536 N. Davis Drive 100
Coffee Corner, Houston Medical Center, 1601 Watson Blvd. 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, Mini Kitchen, 95 Ga. 247 South 100
Days Inn & Suites, 2739 Watson Blvd. 96
Dunkin Donuts, 866 Ga. 96 96
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 221 Margie Drive 91
Greek Village III, 1801 Watson Blvd. 100
Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd. 96
Happy China, 117 Russell Parkway 77
Happy Hour School, 200 Maple St. 100
Happy Hour Workshop, 802 Young Ave. 100
Houston County Detention Center, 203 N. Perry Parkway, Perry 99
Houston Lake Country Club, 100 Champions Way, Perry 96
Houston Medical Center Cafe, 1601 Watson Blvd. 97
Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd. 100
McEver Probation Detention Center, 2100 Kings Chapel Road, Perry 100
McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd. 100
Metropolis Grill, 866 Ga. 96 95
My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road 95
Po Man’s Heaven and Earth Catering, 123 S. Pleasant Hill Road 100
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ-Commissary, 1204 Georgia Ave. 96
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ-Mobile, 1204 Georgia Ave. 96
Subway, Walmart, 502 Booth Road 100
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care, 500 Stanley St., Perry 100
Summer’s Landing, 600 S. Kimberly Road 95
The Lodge, 200 S. Kimberly Road 97
VFW Post 6605 Lounge, 1011 Corder Road 100
Waffle House, 2816 Watson Blvd., Centerville 98
Waffle House, 1287 S. Houston Lake Road 96
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill, 2607 Moody Road 100
