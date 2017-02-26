Food & Drink

February 26, 2017 4:47 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 16-22

AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway 91

Crazy Bull, 473 Second St. 87

Fish & Pig, 6420 Mosley Dixon Road 91

Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 99

Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 92

Hooters of Macon, 112 Riverside Parkway 92

Ingleside Village Pizza, 2395 Ingleside Ave. 90

JMP Pizza dba Domino’s Pizza, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 96

Kudzu Catering, 3508 Brookdale Ave. 95

LifeSpring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 95

Metropolis Curry & Kabob, 2460 Riverside Drive 97

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 2972 Riverside Drive 78, 98

New China Express, 1493 Gray Highway 99

Ole Times Country Buffet, 1343 Gray Highway 90

Sid’s Too, 1510 Forsyth St. 92

Subway, 3624 Mercer University Drive 94

Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 88

Tropical Flava, 2396 Ingleside Ave. 96

United House of Prayer for All People, 494 Emery Highway 100

Windsor Academy, 4150 Jones Road 99

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 16-22

American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 89

American Deli, 494 Booth Road 80

Bojangles, 495 Booth Road 100

Casa Mexico II, 866 Ga. 96 100

CK’s Club & Lounge, 536 N. Davis Drive 100

Coffee Corner, Houston Medical Center, 1601 Watson Blvd. 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, Mini Kitchen, 95 Ga. 247 South 100

Days Inn & Suites, 2739 Watson Blvd. 96

Dunkin Donuts, 866 Ga. 96 96

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 221 Margie Drive 91

Greek Village III, 1801 Watson Blvd. 100

Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd. 96

Happy China, 117 Russell Parkway 77

Happy Hour School, 200 Maple St. 100

Happy Hour Workshop, 802 Young Ave. 100

Houston County Detention Center, 203 N. Perry Parkway, Perry 99

Houston Lake Country Club, 100 Champions Way, Perry 96

Houston Medical Center Cafe, 1601 Watson Blvd. 97

Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd. 100

McEver Probation Detention Center, 2100 Kings Chapel Road, Perry 100

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd. 100

Metropolis Grill, 866 Ga. 96 95

My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road 95

Po Man’s Heaven and Earth Catering, 123 S. Pleasant Hill Road 100

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ-Commissary, 1204 Georgia Ave. 96

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ-Mobile, 1204 Georgia Ave. 96

Subway, Walmart, 502 Booth Road 100

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care, 500 Stanley St., Perry 100

Summer’s Landing, 600 S. Kimberly Road 95

The Lodge, 200 S. Kimberly Road 97

VFW Post 6605 Lounge, 1011 Corder Road 100

Waffle House, 2816 Watson Blvd., Centerville 98

Waffle House, 1287 S. Houston Lake Road 96

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill, 2607 Moody Road 100

