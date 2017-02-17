Food & Drink

February 17, 2017 1:07 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 9-15

Back Porch Too, 2400 Riverside Drive 92

Bears Den, 1191 Oglethorpe St. 80

Envy Night Club, 420 Martin Luther King Blvd. 94

Family Beans dba Jittery Joes Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 86

Harpin’s, 3378 Brookdale Ave., Payne City 90

Jim Shaw’s, 3040 Vineville Ave. 87

Krystal, 2863 Pio Nono Ave. 100

Metropolis Curry & Kabob, 2460 Riverside Drive 68

New China Express, 1493 Gray Highway 72

Philex dba The Mill, 425 Cherry St. 100

Pizza Hut, 66 Spring St. 92

Recess, 469 Broadway Blvd. 92

Red Lobster, 2077 Riverside Drive 95

Satterfield’s, 120 New St. 93

Shiloh Center, Edward’s Catering, 3617 Masseyville Road 96

Specialities of the House, 5707 Rivoli Drive 86

Subway, 2630 Emery Highway 100

Subway, 883 Pine St. 91

Taco Bell, 4040 Bloomfield Road 100

The Back Burner Restaurant, 2242 Ingleside Ave. 91

Trading Post on First dba Armory Ballroom, 484 First St. 100

Vineville Dream dba American Faves & Mo, 2983 Vineville Ave. 97

Zaxby’s, 910 Riverside Drive 99

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 9-15

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100

American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 79

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering, 104 Heard Road, Kathleen 100

B.J.’s Orioles Nest, 2001 Moody Road 100

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites, 205 Lect Drive, Perry 95

Chick-Fil-A, 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

China House, 1019 St. Patricks Drive, Perry 99

Civic Center (Homer J. Walker), 700 Watson Blvd. 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 Lect Drive, Perry 96

Comfort Suites, 3101 Watson Blvd. 91

Cuban Island Cafe, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100

Dairy Queen, 1214 Watson Blvd. 100

Emmaus Table, 129 S. Houston Road 100

Feagin Mill Middle School, 1200 Feagin Mill Road 100

Firehouse Subs, 4025 Watson Blvd. 95

Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Houston County Crossroads, 215 Scott Blvd. 100

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge, 100 Champions Way, Perry 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 409 N. Davis Drive 87

Kona Ice, 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100

Kona Ice (Mobile), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100

Little Debbies Bar & Grill, 2515 Moody Road 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2901 Watson Blvd. 97

McDonalds, 265 Perry Parkway, Perry 97

McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

Moose Lodge Lounge, 417 Nelson Drive 100

Moose Lodge Restaurant, 417 Nelson Drive 100

Mossy Creek Middle School, 200 Danny Carpenter Drive, Kathleen 100

Perry Senior Center, 1060 Keith Drive, Perry 100

Pub 96, 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100

Red Lobster, 1359 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 88

Roco’s, 715-B Ga. 96, Bonaire 96

Saigon Noodle House, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 99

Subway, 809 Ga. 96 100

T.J. & Son Foods, 210 Garmon St. 96

Tacos & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road 93

The Carriage House, 125 S. Langston Circle, Perry 100

The Kitchen, 205 N. Davis Drive 96

Waffle House, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 92

Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd. 96

