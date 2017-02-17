Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 9-15
Back Porch Too, 2400 Riverside Drive 92
Bears Den, 1191 Oglethorpe St. 80
Envy Night Club, 420 Martin Luther King Blvd. 94
Family Beans dba Jittery Joes Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 86
Harpin’s, 3378 Brookdale Ave., Payne City 90
Jim Shaw’s, 3040 Vineville Ave. 87
Krystal, 2863 Pio Nono Ave. 100
Metropolis Curry & Kabob, 2460 Riverside Drive 68
New China Express, 1493 Gray Highway 72
Philex dba The Mill, 425 Cherry St. 100
Pizza Hut, 66 Spring St. 92
Recess, 469 Broadway Blvd. 92
Red Lobster, 2077 Riverside Drive 95
Satterfield’s, 120 New St. 93
Shiloh Center, Edward’s Catering, 3617 Masseyville Road 96
Specialities of the House, 5707 Rivoli Drive 86
Subway, 2630 Emery Highway 100
Subway, 883 Pine St. 91
Taco Bell, 4040 Bloomfield Road 100
The Back Burner Restaurant, 2242 Ingleside Ave. 91
Trading Post on First dba Armory Ballroom, 484 First St. 100
Vineville Dream dba American Faves & Mo, 2983 Vineville Ave. 97
Zaxby’s, 910 Riverside Drive 99
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 9-15
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100
American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 79
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering, 104 Heard Road, Kathleen 100
B.J.’s Orioles Nest, 2001 Moody Road 100
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites, 205 Lect Drive, Perry 95
Chick-Fil-A, 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
China House, 1019 St. Patricks Drive, Perry 99
Civic Center (Homer J. Walker), 700 Watson Blvd. 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 Lect Drive, Perry 96
Comfort Suites, 3101 Watson Blvd. 91
Cuban Island Cafe, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100
Dairy Queen, 1214 Watson Blvd. 100
Emmaus Table, 129 S. Houston Road 100
Feagin Mill Middle School, 1200 Feagin Mill Road 100
Firehouse Subs, 4025 Watson Blvd. 95
Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Houston County Crossroads, 215 Scott Blvd. 100
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge, 100 Champions Way, Perry 100
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 409 N. Davis Drive 87
Kona Ice, 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100
Kona Ice (Mobile), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100
Little Debbies Bar & Grill, 2515 Moody Road 100
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2901 Watson Blvd. 97
McDonalds, 265 Perry Parkway, Perry 97
McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
Moose Lodge Lounge, 417 Nelson Drive 100
Moose Lodge Restaurant, 417 Nelson Drive 100
Mossy Creek Middle School, 200 Danny Carpenter Drive, Kathleen 100
Perry Senior Center, 1060 Keith Drive, Perry 100
Pub 96, 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100
Red Lobster, 1359 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 88
Roco’s, 715-B Ga. 96, Bonaire 96
Saigon Noodle House, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 99
Subway, 809 Ga. 96 100
T.J. & Son Foods, 210 Garmon St. 96
Tacos & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road 93
The Carriage House, 125 S. Langston Circle, Perry 100
The Kitchen, 205 N. Davis Drive 96
Waffle House, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 92
Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd. 96
