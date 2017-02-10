Food & Drink

February 10, 2017 8:34 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 2-8

20’s Pub and Sub, 3078 Riverside Drive 90

Antojitos Mexiconos Malinalli, 6717 Hawkinsville Road 100

Bibb Co. Health Care dba Archway Transitional Care Center, 4373 Houston Ave. 99

Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 88

El Sombrero, 4646 Forsyth Road 90

Fountain of Juice, 4123 Forsyth Road 87

Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive 72, 96

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook, 4436 Forsyth Road 84

Kroger Coffee Shop, Starbucks, 4321 Hartley Bridge Road 95

Longhorn Steaks, 3072 Riverside Drive 76, 99

Marco Italian Restaurant, 4581 Forsyth Road 84

Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 100

Mrs. Clara’s Kitchen, 2435 Pio Nono Ave. 92

Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 91

Pho Sai Gon, 3076 Riverside Drive 84

Shogun, 900 Burrus Road 91

Tattnall Sqauare Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 98

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro, 3086 Riverside Drive 80

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 2-8

Applebee’s, 100 Valley Drive, Perry 100

Auntie Anne’s, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100

Autumn Terrace, 1026 Keith Drive, Perry 100

Captain D’s, 513 N. Davis Drive 98

Captain D’s, 1414 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

CB Watson Primary School, 61 Martin Luther King Drive 100

Christian Fellowship Academy, 621 Walnut St. 100

Comfort Inn, 2725 Watson Blvd. 91

Concessions by Cox, New South Arena, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Concessions by Cox, GA National Restaurant, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Concessions by Cox, Heritage Hall, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Concessions by Cox, McGill Building, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Concessions by Cox, Reeves Arena No. 1, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Concessions by Cox, The Grill Mobile Unit, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100

Country Inn & Suites, 220 Margie Drive 89

Hill Top Elementary School, 301 Robert Bryson Smith Parkway, Bonaire 100

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, 3035 Watson Blvd. 91

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1416 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95

Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4080 Watson Blvd. 100

Langston Road Elementary School, 315 Langston Road, Perry 100

Lindsey Elementary School, 81 Tabor Drive 100

Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 96

McDonalds, 3133 Watson Blvd. 90

Monsoon, 85 Ga. 247 South 87

Olive Garden, 3020 Watson Blvd. 100

Owens Boarding House, 106 Young Ave. 100

Papa Johns, 322 N. Perry Parkway 91

Papa John’s Pizza, 808 Russell Parkway 93

Parkwood Elementary School, 503 Parkwood Ave. 100

Pearl Stephens Elementary School, 420 Education Way 100

Perry High School, 1307 North Ave. Perry 100

Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 85

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 744 Russell Parkway 100

Quail Run Elementary School, 250 Smithville Church Road 100

Rusty’s, 807 A Carroll St., Perry 100

Shane’s Rib Shack, 2907 Watson Blvd. 97

Steak-Out, 1001 Russell Parkway 100

The Garden Grill & Bar, Hilton Garden Inn, 207 N. Willie Lee Parkway 97

The Taco Shed, 100-A Ga. 247 South 91

Veterans High School Cafe, 340 Piney Grove Road, Kathleen 100

Waffle House, 300 AG Village Blvd., Perry 100

Warner Robins High School, 401 S. Davis Drive 100

Wendy’s, 1428 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95

White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire 92

Wingate by Wyndham, 4031 Watson Blvd. 100

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry 100

