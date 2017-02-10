Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 2-8
20’s Pub and Sub, 3078 Riverside Drive 90
Antojitos Mexiconos Malinalli, 6717 Hawkinsville Road 100
Bibb Co. Health Care dba Archway Transitional Care Center, 4373 Houston Ave. 99
Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 88
El Sombrero, 4646 Forsyth Road 90
Fountain of Juice, 4123 Forsyth Road 87
Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive 72, 96
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook, 4436 Forsyth Road 84
Kroger Coffee Shop, Starbucks, 4321 Hartley Bridge Road 95
Longhorn Steaks, 3072 Riverside Drive 76, 99
Marco Italian Restaurant, 4581 Forsyth Road 84
Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 100
Mrs. Clara’s Kitchen, 2435 Pio Nono Ave. 92
Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 91
Pho Sai Gon, 3076 Riverside Drive 84
Shogun, 900 Burrus Road 91
Tattnall Sqauare Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 98
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro, 3086 Riverside Drive 80
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 2-8
Applebee’s, 100 Valley Drive, Perry 100
Auntie Anne’s, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100
Autumn Terrace, 1026 Keith Drive, Perry 100
Captain D’s, 513 N. Davis Drive 98
Captain D’s, 1414 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
CB Watson Primary School, 61 Martin Luther King Drive 100
Christian Fellowship Academy, 621 Walnut St. 100
Comfort Inn, 2725 Watson Blvd. 91
Concessions by Cox, New South Arena, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Concessions by Cox, GA National Restaurant, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Concessions by Cox, Heritage Hall, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Concessions by Cox, McGill Building, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Concessions by Cox, Reeves Arena No. 1, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Concessions by Cox, The Grill Mobile Unit, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry 100
Country Inn & Suites, 220 Margie Drive 89
Hill Top Elementary School, 301 Robert Bryson Smith Parkway, Bonaire 100
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, 3035 Watson Blvd. 91
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1416 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95
Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4080 Watson Blvd. 100
Langston Road Elementary School, 315 Langston Road, Perry 100
Lindsey Elementary School, 81 Tabor Drive 100
Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 96
McDonalds, 3133 Watson Blvd. 90
Monsoon, 85 Ga. 247 South 87
Olive Garden, 3020 Watson Blvd. 100
Owens Boarding House, 106 Young Ave. 100
Papa Johns, 322 N. Perry Parkway 91
Papa John’s Pizza, 808 Russell Parkway 93
Parkwood Elementary School, 503 Parkwood Ave. 100
Pearl Stephens Elementary School, 420 Education Way 100
Perry High School, 1307 North Ave. Perry 100
Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 85
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 744 Russell Parkway 100
Quail Run Elementary School, 250 Smithville Church Road 100
Rusty’s, 807 A Carroll St., Perry 100
Shane’s Rib Shack, 2907 Watson Blvd. 97
Steak-Out, 1001 Russell Parkway 100
The Garden Grill & Bar, Hilton Garden Inn, 207 N. Willie Lee Parkway 97
The Taco Shed, 100-A Ga. 247 South 91
Veterans High School Cafe, 340 Piney Grove Road, Kathleen 100
Waffle House, 300 AG Village Blvd., Perry 100
Warner Robins High School, 401 S. Davis Drive 100
Wendy’s, 1428 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95
White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire 92
Wingate by Wyndham, 4031 Watson Blvd. 100
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry 100
Comments