Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 13-18
Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy, Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 100
Bojangles, 4290 Pio Nono Ave. 100
Joe Bear’s & Sons BBQ, 3096 Napier Ave. 95
King Chef Restaurant, 1701 Shurling Drive 96
Long John Silvers, 760 Shurling Drive 97
Macon Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 100
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 95
Mystique Lounge, 1715 Shurling Drive 83
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 742 Shurling Drive 87
The Dream Bar and Lounge, 840 Broadway 100
Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Blvd. 76
Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 90
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 13-18
Arbor Manor Assisted Living Community, 1900 Macon Road, Perry 100
Asian House Restaurant, 1754 Watson Blvd. 90
Central Georgia Tech College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive 91
Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 U.S. 41 North, Byron 100
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 678 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 99
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2907 Watson Blvd. 100
Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Parkway 91
Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd. 96
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2707 Watson Blvd. 100
Los Trios Bar & Grill, 2195 Watson Blvd. 94
Oil Lamp Restaurant, 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Shanghai Restaurant, 2203 Watson Blvd. 94
Shirley Hills Elementary, 300 Mary Lane 100
Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd. 97
Warner Robins Middle School, 425 Mary Lane 100
Wendys, 1295 S. Houston Lake Road 90
Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive 86
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086 Watson Blvd. 82
