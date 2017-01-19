Food & Drink

January 19, 2017 5:35 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 13-18

Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy, Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 100

Bojangles, 4290 Pio Nono Ave. 100

Joe Bear’s & Sons BBQ, 3096 Napier Ave. 95

King Chef Restaurant, 1701 Shurling Drive 96

Long John Silvers, 760 Shurling Drive 97

Macon Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 100

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 95

Mystique Lounge, 1715 Shurling Drive 83

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 742 Shurling Drive 87

The Dream Bar and Lounge, 840 Broadway 100

Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Blvd. 76

Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 90

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 13-18

Arbor Manor Assisted Living Community, 1900 Macon Road, Perry 100

Asian House Restaurant, 1754 Watson Blvd. 90

Central Georgia Tech College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive 91

Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 U.S. 41 North, Byron 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 678 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 99

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2907 Watson Blvd. 100

Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Parkway 91

Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd. 96

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2707 Watson Blvd. 100

Los Trios Bar & Grill, 2195 Watson Blvd. 94

Oil Lamp Restaurant, 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Shanghai Restaurant, 2203 Watson Blvd. 94

Shirley Hills Elementary, 300 Mary Lane 100

Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd. 97

Warner Robins Middle School, 425 Mary Lane 100

Wendys, 1295 S. Houston Lake Road 90

Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive 86

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086 Watson Blvd. 82

