Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 7-15
3 Countries Restaurant, 195-A Spring St. 99
Academy For Classic Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road 100
Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill, 6235 Zebulon Road 94
Ashley Lauren, 7345 Quail Run Drive, Lizella 100
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 5080 Riverside Drive 100
Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 97
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen, 2011 Riverside Drive 100
Bibb Skate Arena Snack Bar, 5335 Hawkinsville Road 97
Bonefish Grill, 5080 Riverside Drive 91
Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Road 91
Chen’s Wok, 4632 Presidential Parkway 88
Chick-Fil-A, 3745 Bloomfield Road 92
Chick-Fil-A, 5920 Zebulon Road 96
Club Status, 4740 Pio Nono 100
Dinner Bell, 3892 Eisenhower Parkway 93
Fazoli’s, 6237 Zebulon Road 91
Headstart @ Jones, 2350 Alandale Drive 91
Hong Kong Express, 2444 Pio Nono Ave. 88
Hong Kong Restaurant, 5936 Zebulon Road 86
Hutchings Career Center, 2011 Riverside Drive 78
Ingram Pye Elementary School, 855 Anthony Road 97
Linda Lane Resident Life Center, 194 Pierce Ave. 100
Macon Subway, 4765 Riverside Drive 92
Magnolia Manor Of Macon, 200 Pierce Ave. 97
Margaritas Mexican Grill, 4696 Presidential Parkway 99
McAlister’s Deli, 4641 Presidential Parkway 82
McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 100
Methodist Home For Children, 304 Pierce Ave. 91
Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100
Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 100
Overtime Bar and Grill, 2455 Pio Nono Ave. 87
Pin Strikes, 4318 Sheraton Drive 91
Pizza Hut, 3755 Bloomfield Road 93
Steve’s Corner Cafe, 3955 Arkwright Road 97
Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 100
Tea Party Time Catering, 3728 Jones Road 100
Twentyone Macon dba The Brick, 1305 Hardeman Ave. 98
VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road 96
Waffle House, 5146 Thomaston Road 93
Wok N Roll, 5540 Thomaston Road 85
Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Parkway 90
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 9-15
1 Family Deli, 1321 Green St. 92
American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 99
American Deli, 494 Booth Road 97
American Legion Post 594, 1523 Moody Road 100
Bahama Bob’s, 2132 U. S. 41 N., Perry 95
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 88
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd. 94
Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd. 100
Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd. 97
Dai-ichi Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Parkway 96
Days Inn, 200 A Valley Drive, Perry 96
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, 519 N. Davis Drive 100
Green Derby Restaurant, Ramada Hotel, 200 Valley Drive, Perry 92
Guardian Center, 600 Perry Parkway, Perry 100
IHOP, 2710 Watson Blvd. 87
Kona Ice, 80 Sweet Bay Road, Kathleen 100
Krystal, 747 Russell Parkway 100
McDonalds, Wal-Mart, 2720 Watson Blvd. 92
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Parkway 100
Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 93
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100
Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd. 94
Subway, 499 Ga. 247 S., Bonaire 93
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine, 2624 Watson Blvd. 100
Travelodge, 100 Westview Lane, Perry 98
Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 85
Waterford Golf Club, 620 Ga. 96 E., Bonaire 100
