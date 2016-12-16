Food & Drink

December 16, 2016 2:05 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 7-15

3 Countries Restaurant, 195-A Spring St. 99

Academy For Classic Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road 100

Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill, 6235 Zebulon Road 94

Ashley Lauren, 7345 Quail Run Drive, Lizella 100

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 5080 Riverside Drive 100

Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 97

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen, 2011 Riverside Drive 100

Bibb Skate Arena Snack Bar, 5335 Hawkinsville Road 97

Bonefish Grill, 5080 Riverside Drive 91

Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Road 91

Chen’s Wok, 4632 Presidential Parkway 88

Chick-Fil-A, 3745 Bloomfield Road 92

Chick-Fil-A, 5920 Zebulon Road 96

Club Status, 4740 Pio Nono 100

Dinner Bell, 3892 Eisenhower Parkway 93

Fazoli’s, 6237 Zebulon Road 91

Headstart @ Jones, 2350 Alandale Drive 91

Hong Kong Express, 2444 Pio Nono Ave. 88

Hong Kong Restaurant, 5936 Zebulon Road 86

Hutchings Career Center, 2011 Riverside Drive 78

Ingram Pye Elementary School, 855 Anthony Road 97

Linda Lane Resident Life Center, 194 Pierce Ave. 100

Macon Subway, 4765 Riverside Drive 92

Magnolia Manor Of Macon, 200 Pierce Ave. 97

Margaritas Mexican Grill, 4696 Presidential Parkway 99

McAlister’s Deli, 4641 Presidential Parkway 82

McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 100

Methodist Home For Children, 304 Pierce Ave. 91

Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100

Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 100

Overtime Bar and Grill, 2455 Pio Nono Ave. 87

Pin Strikes, 4318 Sheraton Drive 91

Pizza Hut, 3755 Bloomfield Road 93

Steve’s Corner Cafe, 3955 Arkwright Road 97

Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 100

Tea Party Time Catering, 3728 Jones Road 100

Twentyone Macon dba The Brick, 1305 Hardeman Ave. 98

VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road 96

Waffle House, 5146 Thomaston Road 93

Wok N Roll, 5540 Thomaston Road 85

Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Parkway 90

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 9-15

1 Family Deli, 1321 Green St. 92

American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd. 99

American Deli, 494 Booth Road 97

American Legion Post 594, 1523 Moody Road 100

Bahama Bob’s, 2132 U. S. 41 N., Perry 95

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 88

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd. 94

Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd. 100

Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd. 97

Dai-ichi Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Parkway 96

Days Inn, 200 A Valley Drive, Perry 96

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, 519 N. Davis Drive 100

Green Derby Restaurant, Ramada Hotel, 200 Valley Drive, Perry 92

Guardian Center, 600 Perry Parkway, Perry 100

IHOP, 2710 Watson Blvd. 87

Kona Ice, 80 Sweet Bay Road, Kathleen 100

Krystal, 747 Russell Parkway 100

McDonalds, Wal-Mart, 2720 Watson Blvd. 92

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Parkway 100

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 93

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100

Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd. 94

Subway, 499 Ga. 247 S., Bonaire 93

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine, 2624 Watson Blvd. 100

Travelodge, 100 Westview Lane, Perry 98

Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 85

Waterford Golf Club, 620 Ga. 96 E., Bonaire 100

