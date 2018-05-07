Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.
800 Rebuilding Macon volunteers help 20 homeowners with repairs on annual work day. Executive Director Debra Rollins talks about the many organizations devoted to helping the elderly and needy get safe and comfortable housing.
A man accused of shooting a Centerville police officer on Friday night has barricaded himself in a home near City Hall. The police officer was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He's expected to be OK.
Warner Robins firefighters utilize a ladder truck to reach and attack a fire Friday at Unlimited Wireless at 2203 Watson Blvd., Suite V. Firefighters also fought the fire from the front and inside of the store. The fire call went out at 5:40 p.m.