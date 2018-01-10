More Videos

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

Pause
Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate 1:18

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

  • Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate

    Cody Butler recorded the controversial call during the Class AAA championship football game between Peach County and Calhoun.

Cody Butler recorded the controversial call during the Class AAA championship football game between Peach County and Calhoun. Cody Butler Special to The Telegraph
Cody Butler recorded the controversial call during the Class AAA championship football game between Peach County and Calhoun. Cody Butler Special to The Telegraph

Latest News

Peach County lawmaker pushes instant replay for high-stakes high school football games

By Maggie Lee

mlee@macon.com

January 10, 2018 05:05 PM

Atlanta

A Butler lawmaker wants to force the use of instant replays for reviews of calls in high school football playoff and championship games.

State Rep. Patty James Bentley said she filed the bill because of what happened with the Peach County High School football team back in December. That was when a controversial call cost Peach County a late-game touchdown in the state 3A football championship.

"Technology is so advanced now, there’s no reason they should not have this already in place," she said, referring to the Georgia High School Association, which organizes public high school sports.

"It should not be that expensive, so they shouldn’t have to pass a huge financial burden onto schools that are members of the association," said Bentley.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bentley, a Democrat, represents part of Peach County. Republican Robert Dickey, who represents the other part, also signed House Bill 667.

GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said he had not yet seen the bill, so it would be hard to comment on it.

But he did say instant replay has been discussed and it will be discussed again.

"We're open to anything that will make us better, but there’s a whole lot that goes into that," said Hines. "People are used to seeing instant replay, or replay review, that sort of thing on TV … They've got all kinds of cameras at all kinds of angles. You've got to work out how you’re going to do that."

There would need to be decisions about funding, operations, how many challenges each coach has, or if reviews would even be triggered by challenges.

Right now, calls are not reviewable or reversible under GHSA rules. And GHSA is also a member of the National Federation of State High Schools Associations, which does not allow video review, he said.

But Bentley thinks review at playoffs and championships is something that ought to be achievable.

"We have it on the collegiate level, we have it on the pro level, we need it at the high school level," she said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

Pause
Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate 1:18

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

  • Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

    Georgia Bulldogs lost in overtime 26-23 to Alabama in the National Championship game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

View More Video