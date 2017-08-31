Monthly round-up: Foodie finds

Middle Georgia has grown so much in the restaurant arena in the last 15 years that it’s hard to pick just a few for our monthly round-up. If you’re up for trying new cuisines, these are the ones to begin with.
Tokyo Alley
One of my favorite aspects of this place is that it’s hidden between a lane that parallels Mulberry and Cherry streets, so it feels like a magical find. I recommend the non-fried items such as the noodle salad, teriyaki grilled ribeye and chicken pad Thai, as the fried items can be very heavy and not as flavorful. Their cheese rolls, spring rolls and beef gyoza are not to be missed.
Chico and Chang’s
If you want to expand your palate but the idea of eating something called bulgogi or bibimbap freaks you out a little, this place eases you into Korean food by wrapping it Mexican-style. You choose your seasoned meat — such as thinly sliced ginger-and-soy marinated beef or spicy white meat chicken — and they’ll put it in a familiar taco or burrito for you. The bubble tea flavors are fun as well.
Dinner Bell Indian Fine Cuisine
Lunchtime is the best time to go to any Indian restaurant, as they usually have a buffet that includes many entrees to find your favorites — and here it’s only $7.95. They keep the buffet items mildly spiced so if you need more heat, just ask. Don’t miss the chicken tikka masala, anything with paneer (a type of homemade cheese), and gulab jamun if they have them on your visit.
Dovetail
Every time I visit Dovetail, I feel surrounded by discerning diners. The atmosphere is glamorous but casual, the service is impeccable, and the food is always perfection. Be ready to shell out some major cash and you’ll enjoy locally sourced veal tenderloin with a Fortsonia mornay, seared scallops with cardamom brittle, or a 16-ounce bone-in pork chop with sweet potato risotto. Brunch is the bomb.
Others high on the list include Papouli’s and Pho Saigon in Macon, Taco Shack and Sushi Thai in Warner Robins, El Jalisciense in Kathleen, and Grits Cafe in Forsyth. A trip to any of these gems will be rewarded with a memorable and delicious meal.
Toyko Alley
Address: 574 Mulberry Street Lane, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Website: www.tokyoalley.com
Price: $9-$20
Chico and Chang’s
Address: 3850 Riverside Drive, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Website: www.chicoandchangmaconga.com
Price: $6-$8
Dinner Bell Indian Fine Cuisine
Address: 3892 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Website: www.dinnerbellmacon.com
Price: $7.95-$14.95
Dovetail
Address: 543 Cherry St., Macon
Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
Website: www.dovetailmacon.com
Price: $9-$30
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
Comments