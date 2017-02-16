Get your fill of Chinese food at Yami Yami in Bonaire

Never have we gotten so much Chinese food for so little money! Their containers (which are the traditional take-out boxes like in the movies) must have some magical properties that fill them back up after you’ve spooned some out. We were completely stuffed when we left Yami Yami in Bonaire, but we had leftovers for days.
We ordered appetizers at the counter but received the entrees first at our table, each item as it was ready, and in a to-go container. The chicken fried rice comes in two sizes — large for $6.95 and small for $4.95. A large must be big enough for a family, judging by the small we got. Next, we received a mouth-watering shrimp tempura roll, still warm on the inside and crisp and cold on the outside for $6.95.
Special sushi rolls include spider roll, dragon roll, superman roll and rainbow roll, plus a luscious-sounding rock n’ roll with a deep fried salmon, crab, shrimp and cream cheese tempura; and the kamikaze roll with soft shell crab, tuna and honey wasabi.
My General Tso’s chicken for $8.50 ($5.95 at lunch with a spring roll and rice) may have been the best I’ve ever had locally. The broccoli was sparse but the abundance of chicken left me enough to actually freeze it for a meal next week. The house lo mein with shrimp, chicken and pork was $5.95 for our never-ending small and $7.50 for a large.
Other dishes to try are the Seafood King with jumbo shrimp, crab and lobster for $11.95 and the spicy Singapore mei fun for $8.95.
Our appetizers weren’t the stars of our meals, but the ribs, egg rolls, wings, crab rangoon and teriyaki beef were a good deal on the pupu platter for $9.25. Their paper-wrapped chicken appetizer was interesting as well, like chicken dumplings without the carbs. They also have kids meals, vegetarian entrees and light dishes with no oil, salt, sugar, soy sauce or corn starch.
Yami Yami is no-frills but very clean with helpful counter service and sturdy take-out containers you can reuse. Everything is fresh and delicious at an excellent price.
Yami Yami
☆☆☆
Address: 770 Ga. 96, Suite 245, Bonaire
Phone: 478-218-0315
Website: yamiyamibonaire.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: Yes
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 95
Price range: $4.95-$11.95
