Northside Cheers definitely a place everyone knows your name

At Northside Cheers, off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon, you can tell the diners here come here all the time and love talking to each other — in the dining area as well as the bar.
The decor is basic and “dive-ish”: this is the place featured in Clint Eastwood’s movie “Trouble with the Curve,” chosen for its Everyman feel. You enter at the bar, go left to dine, or continue left to sit on their uncovered deck, where mostly smokers hung out the night we visited.
My favorite item on the menu was the one we started with, the jalapeno shrimp poppers. I haven’t seen these on other menus, but they are the perfect bar food — hot, gooey and spicy. We also had the combo appetizer plate with re-fried chicken wings (delicious), shrimp skewers (great) and cheese sticks (can these ever be wrong?).
The restaurant is known for its burgers, and ours didn’t disappoint. We also enjoyed a salad with a generous number of fried shrimp on top, and our chicken fingers with fries were good and hot. The only disappointment was an over-cooked piece of grilled salmon, but the slaw and baked potato that came with it were perfection. We were a bit sad they don’t offer desserts.
Cheers is also well known for the specials, including Saturday night crab legs for $11 per pound, buffalo wings and nachos for $4 on Wednesday night, and all-you-can-eat catfish on Friday. Check their Facebook page for other great deals and special events.
Stick with bar food and you can’t go wrong at Cheers. The prices are decent, the staff is nice, and, if you go often enough, everybody will know your name.
Read more reviews of local restaurants
Northside Cheers
☆☆1/2
Address: 3852 Northside Drive, Macon
Phone: 478-474-5006
Website: facebook.com/cheersmaconga
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Medium
Health Rating: 82
Price range: $6-$15
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
Comments