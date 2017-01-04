Eatin’ cheap is eatin’ right in Middle Georgia

Once a month in Taste Buzz, we’re featuring groups of restaurants based on their “purpose,” rather than reviewing just one restaurant at a time, which we’ll continue to do during the other weeks.
Now that the holidays are over, you’re broke. Never fear, here are our favorite cheap eats in Middle Georgia.
Nu-Way Weiners
The sweetheart of food television and subject of books and blogs, the South’s most famous hot dog diner is also one of the cheapest deals in town. Nu-Way’s fluffy steamed bun holding that neon red dog is something to behold, especially when you get it (or a burger) with a fries and drink for $5.29. “All the way” includes mustard, onions and either their famous chili or slaw, and you’ll have dreams about that flaky ice.
My Grandma’s Empanadas
My Grandma’s Empanadas in Warner Robins is the cheap restaurant find of the year. Savory fried packets of spicy beef or chicken come $3 each or $30 for a dozen. We ordered the dozen and mixed in the sweet guava and cream cheese ones and the pumpkin ones as well. For $6.75 you get any empanada, a side (I recommend the stuffed avocado) and a drink. As a bonus, most everything is locally sourced and they give back to the community.
Biscuits Burgers and More
If you want to try this recent legend in its original form before it moves to downtown Macon in March, you need to travel toward Griswoldville to this gas station dive. Everything is named for the Allman Brothers, like the Little Martha chicken biscuit for $2.75, and the Dickey Betts hand-pattied burger with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, and blue and Swiss cheeses for the ridiculous price of $6.
Ingleside Village Pizza
Considering it’s been around for more than 25 years, IVP is known for its great pizza and even better neighborhood atmosphere. But did you know they have a lunch special that includes a humongous slice of two-topping pizza, a side salad and a drink for $5.75? If you’re trying to be a little healthier, they also have an ultimate sub with ham, turkey and roast beef for $6.75, or create your own for $6.25.
But wait, there’s more
Other great deals in Middle Georgia include $1 tacos on Monday nights at the Mercer Village Margarita’s location, Fincher’s Super Pig barbecue sandwich for $3.80, the $5 pork bánh mì lunch special at Pho Saigon, Taki’s $1 sushi on Sundays and Thursdays, and all of the incredibly tasty $4 tacos at the Taco Shed on Ga. 247. When you can get food this good at these prices, why would you ever eat at home?
Nu-Way Weiners
Address: Nine locations in Middle Georgia
Hours: Vary by location
Website: Nu-wayweiners.com
Price: $3.29-$9.38
My Grandma’s Empanadas
Address: 120 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Website: facebook.com/MyGrandmasEmpanadas
Price: $3-$10.50
Biscuits Burgers and More
Address: 101 Ga. 49, Macon
Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Website: facebook.com/pages/Biscuits-Burgers-and-More
Price: $2.75-$6
Ingleside Village Pizza
Address: 2395 Ingleside Ave., Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday
Website: inglesidevillagepizza.com
Price: $5.75-$6.75
